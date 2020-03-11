'We want to live life to the fullest here': Wildcats fans travel to Las Vegas despite coronavirus fears

LAS VEGAS — As Arizona tipped off against Washington Wednesday afternoon, most of the fans inside T-Mobile Arena were dressed in red and blue. Just like always.
Outside, however, things were changing. The NCAA announced Wednesday that it was banning fans from its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments starting next week. The Big Ten Conference later announced that it would be closing league tournament games to fans starting on Thursday. And just before 6 p.m., the Pac-12 followed suit, announcing that “only essetnial staff, TV network partners, credentials media, and limited friends and family in attendance” will be able to attend games starting Thursday. The ruling applies to all sports, and is indefinite.
The Pac-12 Tournament was different before that decision, too, if you looked close enough. The conference took additional precautions, posting hand sanitizer stations throughout the arena as play began. Restrooms were scheduled for frequent cleanings. The Pac-12’s annual Hall of Honor dinner was postponed.
Friends Tony Valenzuela Jr. and Adrian Casanova traveled from Tucson to watch the games. They said they were not concerned with potential coronavirus threats.
“There’s always illness around and we’re both in good health, so we felt comfortable going,” Valenzuela said. “If (getting sick) happens, it happens, but we want to live life to the fullest here.”
Canceling a trip that has become a tradition was never in the cards, Casanova said.
“We’ve been coming here every year since they moved the tournament to Las Vegas and it’s great because it’s like ‘McKale North’ — all Arizona fans,” he said.
Fellow UA fan Jane Eiss said “the thought about not coming never occurred to us.” Eiss and her husband drove to Las Vegas on Tuesday knowing the risks.
“We’re both in good health so our plan is just to be careful, wash our hands a lot and try to enjoy the trip,” she said.
Even in a down year for the Wildcats, the Eisses stuck by their team. It’s what loyal fans do, they said. Wednesday, they were rewarded: Arizona beat Washington 77-70, advancing to the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. The Wildcats will play USC at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
“This definitely has been a frustrating season, but they have a lot of talent like Zeke (Nnaji), so hopefully they play well this week,” Jane said.
Eiss and her husband have been coming to the Pac-12 Tournament over the last few years. They meet up with friends from out of state, and all cheer for their respective teams. There’s a celebratory atmosphere, regardless of who wins.
“Vegas this week is like a New Year’s party, but for basketball fans,” Eiss said.
Similarly, UA grad Peter Lawson and his son Matt met up in Las Vegas to watch the games, and considering an NCAA Tournament trip before Wednesday’s news.
They weren’t happy.
“I think people should have the freedom to do what they want. As long as you’re in good health, practice good hygiene and don’t pose a risk to others, you should be allowed to travel and go to the games,” Matt Lawson said.
It’s unclear how many UA fans stayed home because of coronavirus fears. Wednesday’s game drew an announced crowd of 8,048 fans.