'We want to live life to the fullest here': Wildcats fans travel to Las Vegas despite coronavirus fears

Canceling a trip that has become a tradition was never in the cards, Casanova said.

“We’ve been coming here every year since they moved the tournament to Las Vegas and it’s great because it’s like ‘McKale North’ — all Arizona fans,” he said.

Fellow UA fan Jane Eiss said “the thought about not coming never occurred to us.” Eiss and her husband drove to Las Vegas on Tuesday knowing the risks.

“We’re both in good health so our plan is just to be careful, wash our hands a lot and try to enjoy the trip,” she said.

Even in a down year for the Wildcats, the Eisses stuck by their team. It’s what loyal fans do, they said. Wednesday, they were rewarded: Arizona beat Washington 77-70, advancing to the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. The Wildcats will play USC at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

“This definitely has been a frustrating season, but they have a lot of talent like Zeke (Nnaji), so hopefully they play well this week,” Jane said.

Eiss and her husband have been coming to the Pac-12 Tournament over the last few years. They meet up with friends from out of state, and all cheer for their respective teams. There’s a celebratory atmosphere, regardless of who wins.