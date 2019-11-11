Arizona's Zeke Nnaji named Pac-12 freshman of week

Arizona freshman Zeke Nnaji was named the Pac-12’s freshman of the week Monday after averaging 19.5 points in the Wildcats’ wins over NAU and Illinois.

Nnaji shot 9 for 12 from the field in both games and collected nine total rebounds to earn the conference’s first freshman award, which was added this season in addition to Pac-12 preseason all conference teams.

Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle won the conference’s player of the week award after averaging 26.0 points and 10.5 rebounds in the Beavers’ wins over Cal State Northridge and Iowa State.