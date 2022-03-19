'We were just stuck there': Arizona fans still frustrated with Friday's lines, delays

Fans were told by security that the gates couldn’t be opened until they were given the all-clear by the arena cleanup crew.

“We were just stuck there and couldn’t do anything,” Jewell said. “We were still in line when the game started and had to stream most of the first half on our phones.”

Arizona fans Casey and Chad Williard split into different lines to see which one went faster. They arrived inside at the same time — several minutes after the game had tipped off.

Though he was unaware of the issues causing the holdup, UA guard Dalen Terry noticed how empty the arena was as the game was starting.

“It was weird at the beginning of the game when nobody was there,” Terry said. “It was odd.”

It wasn’t until midway through the first half that Jewell and many others reached their seats, unhappy that they’d missed so much of the game.

The good news in all of this? Fans in San Diego won’t have to go through the painful experience again Sunday for the round of 32 game against TCU. The Texas Tech-Notre Dame and Arizona-TCU matchups are packaged as one session meaning staff won’t have to clear out the arena in between games.