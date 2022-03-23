'Welcome to the fan club’: The best one-liners, anecdotes from the Arizona Wildcats

“I ain't think I could jump that high.” — Terry after his rim-rocking dunk in the second half vs. UCLA in the Pac-12 Championship game

“When I came here, he really welcomed me with open arms ... We just have that bond at practice and off the court. We’re just really good friends.” — Ballo on his relationship with Koloko

“If I go through a slump, it’s not like I’m gonna panic and cry at home. Just take some extra shots, sleep more, play more Fortnite and get back on track.” — Kriisa on breaking out of his 3-point shooting slump after an 0-for-12 game vs. UCLA

“I think it would be fun if they gave me a hard time,” — Larsson on going back to face former team Utah in Salt Lake City

“I’m like, ‘I didn’t have you as being a guy that was faking an injury before he played Utah’. He gave me a dirty look.” — Lloyd, teasing Larsson for neck soreness

“If I would listen to everybody, I would probably be in a mental hospital.” — Kriisa on blocking out outside noise about his game