'We'll see who's ready to step up': Wildcats' depth will play big role with Cate Reese out

“It’s tough to see that, especially with Cate — she’s like my ride or die,” Thomas said. “We've been here the longest together. She has been my roommate for the past three years. I feel like I know her, and she knows me so well. … I kind of like felt her pain for her. I just felt so bad for what she was going through. I know she's strong and she'll be back, but I just felt really bad for her.”

Arizona has a quick turnaround this week as it hosts UCLA on Thursday and USC on Saturday to close out the Pac-12 regular season. The Wildcats don’t have much time to get back to their winning ways with so much on the line, as they hope to secure a bye in the Pac-12 Tournament and possibly host the first rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Ariyah Copeland will be returning this week after missing five games because of migraine headaches and trying to find medications that work for her. She will help the Wildcats inside with scoring and defending in Reese's absence. Copeland also steps out to set screens and has hit some outside shots. However, look for her to focus on getting putbacks and easy baskets inside. Her presence could be just what the Wildcats need from here on out.