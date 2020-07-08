Well-traveled Nick Johnson lies low as he prepares for TBT showdown against ex-Cat Ryan Luther

“When you get to this level of basketball, it’s all about playing basketball,” Johnson said. “I mean, you benefit from chemistry but everybody has ties to one another and we’re all basketball fans. I have seen each person play.”

Even though Johnson left Arizona in 2014, four years before Luther arrived for a grad-transfer season for the Wildcats, the two know each other.

Johnson said he regularly spends part of the offseason working out in Tucson, doing so with Luther in Tucson before the 2018-19 season after Luther transferred from Pitt. He fielded questions from Luther about playing overseas before Luther signed with a Latvian club last season.

And, while the two will face each other Thursday in the TBT, they might also face each other next season halfway around the world: Johnson says he’s talking to his Turkish club about returning for another season in 2019-20, while Luther has signed with Darüssafaka Tekfen, a rival in the Turkish Super League.

Johnson never knows where the journey will take him next, nor who will be there with him, and he’s not complaining a bit.

Since becoming a second-round pick of the Houston Rockets in 2014, he’s split up his professional career in the NBA, G League, Germany, France and Turkey.