'We're a tough bunch': Hard-nosed Houston outclasses Arizona in Sweet 16

Arizona forward Pelle Larsson cut to the basket for a layup to trim Houston’s lead to 37-35 in the second half, but that was the closest the Wildcats would get to taking a lead over the Cougars.

“The best thing they did watching (film) was fast breaks, and they only had nine fast-break points,” Edwards said. “Credit to the coaches for getting us ready for this game, and just being together and being the toughest team pulled us through.”

The Cougars also have the top offensive rebounding percentage in college basketball, and it was on display Thursday. Houston corralled 16 offensive boards compared to the Wildcats’ 12, and finished with 19 second-chance points to Arizona’s 13. But the most notable statistical disparity between Arizona and Houston was the Cougars’ 24 points off Arizona’s 14 turnovers. The Wildcats? Six points off Houston’s 12 turnovers. Arizona was also out-scored 26-18 in paint points.

The short-handed — and undersized — Coogs sized up one of the tallest teams in the country and took their shot.