'We're a tough bunch': Hard-nosed Houston outclasses Arizona in Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO — All gas, no brakes.
Fifth-seeded Houston struck first in its 72-60 win over the No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 at AT&T Center and never turned back.
For the first time this season, the Wildcats never led. Not once in 2,400 seconds. And for the first time since legendary center Hakeem Olajuwon wore a UH uniform in 1983, the Cougars took down a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
When asked about the historic win for his program, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson said the Cougars "were solid."
“We weren't good or really good,” Sampson said.
Then Sampson turned to critique the play of Houston guard Taze Moore, who concluded Thursday with three points, two turnovers and four fouls, and referred to him as a "non-factor."
“He had 21 against Illinois. Tonight he's in the witness protection program. I couldn't find him nowhere,” Sampson said.
Ever since December, the Cougars have played without arguably their two best players, Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark, both of whom were key parts in Houston’s run to the Final Four last season. Both players suffered season-ending injuries during nonconference play. With Houston's season on the line, their enforcements delivered: Kyler Edwards scored 19 points on 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range, while Jamal Shead finished with 21 points, six assists, four rebounds and five turnovers.
“Shead’s been doing that — he was kind of thrusted into a major role early,” said Sampson. “He just had to get better. … We got thrown a curveball — we don't need to talk about that anymore, but we got thrown a curveball in late December, early January, and we just had to go and figure out who's going to do what.”
Houston's gameplan against Arizona was simple: Play aggressive, and counter every run by the Wildcats. Essentially, old-school bully ball.
"If the game's in the 80s, then they're doing what they practice," Sampson said. "If the game's in the 50s and 60s, that means our defense is really good."
Added Sampson: "I watched Arizona play. I watched them play UCLA. I watched them play Colorado. I watched the way those teams guarded them, and I knew we weren't going to guard them like those teams did. Those teams just switched them. They let them be comfortable. I knew we were going to make them uncomfortable. That's what we do.
"I knew their size would be a factor, but I didn't think their size was — if we did what our game plan called for — I didn't think the size was going to make us lose. Our team, we're a tough bunch. We've gotten a lot better as the season goes on."
Arizona forward Pelle Larsson cut to the basket for a layup to trim Houston’s lead to 37-35 in the second half, but that was the closest the Wildcats would get to taking a lead over the Cougars.
“The best thing they did watching (film) was fast breaks, and they only had nine fast-break points,” Edwards said. “Credit to the coaches for getting us ready for this game, and just being together and being the toughest team pulled us through.”
The Cougars also have the top offensive rebounding percentage in college basketball, and it was on display Thursday. Houston corralled 16 offensive boards compared to the Wildcats’ 12, and finished with 19 second-chance points to Arizona’s 13. But the most notable statistical disparity between Arizona and Houston was the Cougars’ 24 points off Arizona’s 14 turnovers. The Wildcats? Six points off Houston’s 12 turnovers. Arizona was also out-scored 26-18 in paint points.
The short-handed — and undersized — Coogs sized up one of the tallest teams in the country and took their shot.
“Once we come out of the locker room, we feel like we're supposed to be here at all times,” Shead said. “We always feel like the toughest team out there and always try to play like it. We always have each other's back, and I think that's the most important thing there. We can't be scared of anybody if we all are together and just trying to go at it all the time.”
That never-scared mentality was the difference between taking one step closer to a Final Four and packing up their gear and driving three hours home to H-Town.
“Good, bad, or indifferent, every team is known for something. All our teams eventually get there. It's not always smooth sailing, we're not going to win a lot of beauty contests, but victories don't come with asterisks,” Sampson said. “It's not a beauty contest.”
Now the Cougars are one win away from returning to the Final Four. They'll take on No. 2 seed Villanova in Saturday's Elite Eight.
“All the credit goes to these kids. I can do what I want. Coach doesn't win games, players do. I'm really proud of this bunch,” Sampson said. “They bought into the game plan tonight, and they're not afraid of anybody. Whether it's UAB or Illinois, Arizona.
“Our next game is Villanova. We'll just move on to that one, and we'll do the best we can with that one.”
