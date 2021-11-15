'We're just getting started': Wildcats raise Final Four banner, expectations in 93-38 win

Prior to Monday night, it had been 20 years since a Final Four banner was added to the hallowed rafters of McKale Center.
A crowd of four banners, all brought to Tucson by the late legendary coach Lute Olson, had another join them as Adia Barnes and the Arizona Wildcats celebrated the program’s first-ever Final Four on Monday night.
“It’s always great when you’re the first,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “Hopefully before my career is over we'll have more banners.”
Their 93-38 beatdown of Texas Southern was merely a prelude to the post-game festivities.
After their opponent had cleared the court, Arizona players sat on the visiting team bench and watched a highlight montage of their improbable, and at times implausible, postseason run. Cate Reese sat on the lap of Sam Thomas as both players laughed and pointed at the McKale video board, smiling at each other whenever a highlight of themselves went on screen.
“It's exciting just to see that and know that we were there but also that we have unfinished business,” Reese said.
When the video had concluded, Barnes and UA athletic director Dave Heeke gave speeches to the crowd of 6,261 on hand, reminding them the best is yet to come.
“We’re just getting started,” told the crowd. “We are better this year than we were last year. It doesn’t guarantee anything, but one thing I can guarantee is that we’re going to play with heart.”
The curtains keeping the banner hidden were finally removed, revealing the pristine red cloth with navy trim.
“That’s something that our players did so it's really cool to see,” Barnes said of the banner.
The No. 11-ranked Wildcats did not miss a beat after last Friday’s overtime win over then-No.6 Louisville. Fans had just finished filing to their seats before the Wildcats went up 14-2 in the opening minutes.
Picking up after last week’s performances which earned her Pac-12 Player of the Week, Reese once again led Arizona with 15 points and 11 rebounds in just 13 minutes. She has been UA’s leading scorer in each of the last two games.
“She's our go-to player right now,” Barnes said. “She's playing like an All-American … we need her to maintain that for us to be successful.”
Lauren Ware shot 50% or better for the third straight game to open the year, scoring 12 points on 4 of 8 from the field.
Arizona put up 24 points in both the first and second quarters, shooting 54% from the field to build a 48-15 lead at halftime. UA’s stifling defense limited Texas Southern to 4-of-16 shooting.
While Barnes tightened her rotation for the Louisville game, Arizona’s early dominance against Texas Southern allowed the team’s role players to shine.
Madison Conner finished tied for third on the team with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting. The freshman knocked down a pair of 3s in the first half off the bench and had a dazzling euro-step move at the rim off a steal in the fourth quarter.
Netty Vonleh also had 10 points off the bench, converting on 5 of her 7 shots in the paint while also grabbing five rebounds.
The Wildcats finished the night shooting 36 of 67 (54%) and went 9 for 22 (41%) from 3-point range.
Arizona has three days of rest before hosting Marist on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“I’m proud of our team,” Barnes said. “I saw growth in a lot of individual people.”
Photos: University of Arizona women host Texas Southern, NCAA basketball
