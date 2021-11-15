'We're just getting started': Wildcats raise Final Four banner, expectations in 93-38 win

Prior to Monday night, it had been 20 years since a Final Four banner was added to the hallowed rafters of McKale Center.

A crowd of four banners, all brought to Tucson by the late legendary coach Lute Olson, had another join them as Adia Barnes and the Arizona Wildcats celebrated the program’s first-ever Final Four on Monday night.

“It’s always great when you’re the first,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “Hopefully before my career is over we'll have more banners.”

Their 93-38 beatdown of Texas Southern was merely a prelude to the post-game festivities.

After their opponent had cleared the court, Arizona players sat on the visiting team bench and watched a highlight montage of their improbable, and at times implausible, postseason run. Cate Reese sat on the lap of Sam Thomas as both players laughed and pointed at the McKale video board, smiling at each other whenever a highlight of themselves went on screen.

“It's exciting just to see that and know that we were there but also that we have unfinished business,” Reese said.

When the video had concluded, Barnes and UA athletic director Dave Heeke gave speeches to the crowd of 6,261 on hand, reminding them the best is yet to come.