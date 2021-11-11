'We're not afraid to play good teams': Wildcats will be tested when they face No. 6 Louisville

"We have a really good nonconference (schedule), but we have a good team. I think it's going to be a good measuring stick to see what we're great at and what we're not so great at. It will tell us where we're at.”

Barnes said it's been hard to secure nonconference games. The coach needed two years to fill three games; other potential teams backed out of planned trips to Tucson.

The Wildcats' coach said the time is right to play a team like Louisville.

“I think we're at the point now where we're going to play good teams in the nonconference,” Barnes said.

It's a strategy used for years by Joan Bonvicini, the longtime UA coach who is now an analyst for Pac-12 Networks.

In Bonvicini’s 17-year tenure, the Wildcats played 11 Top-10 teams. Arizona won only once, defeating No. 8 Georgia 70-49 in 2002. That year's Wildcats team featured Shawntinice Polk, Dee-Dee Wheeler and Danielle Adefeso, and finished 22-9.

This year’s squad, starring seniors Sam Thomas and Cate Reese, is looking to be the next to pull an upset.