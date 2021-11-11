'We're not afraid to play good teams': Wildcats will be tested when they face No. 6 Louisville

The most-asked question in sports often starts this way: "When was the last time …"
Arizona women's basketball fans are certainly wondering when the last time Wildcats played a nonconference team ranked in the Top 10 as they prepare for Friday's showdown with No. 6 Louisville in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The answer: It's been a long, long time. Try 13 years. During the start of the 2008-09 season, the Wildcats took on No. 5 Texas A&M — and lost, 54-44. It's been even longer — 19 years — since the Wildcats have beaten one.
That could change Friday, when the 22nd-ranked Wildcats clash with the Cardinals at the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational at the Sanford Pentagon. The nationally-televised game will be followed by No. 1 South Carolina playing South Dakota.
It’s a big first test for the new-look Wildcats.
“I knew that playing Louisville early in the season with a heavy veteran roster was going to be a challenge, but I also knew that we are good team,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “I want to see where we are at, and I think we have a chance to be really good. … (South Carolina coach) Dawn Staley, (Louisville coach) Jeff Walz, we are all teams that went deep into the tournament, and we are playing there.
"It's a really good showcase and good for women's basketball. So that's another reason why I wanted to do it and we're not afraid to play good teams.
"We have a really good nonconference (schedule), but we have a good team. I think it's going to be a good measuring stick to see what we're great at and what we're not so great at. It will tell us where we're at.”
Barnes said it's been hard to secure nonconference games. The coach needed two years to fill three games; other potential teams backed out of planned trips to Tucson.
The Wildcats' coach said the time is right to play a team like Louisville.
“I think we're at the point now where we're going to play good teams in the nonconference,” Barnes said.
It's a strategy used for years by Joan Bonvicini, the longtime UA coach who is now an analyst for Pac-12 Networks.
In Bonvicini’s 17-year tenure, the Wildcats played 11 Top-10 teams. Arizona won only once, defeating No. 8 Georgia 70-49 in 2002. That year's Wildcats team featured Shawntinice Polk, Dee-Dee Wheeler and Danielle Adefeso, and finished 22-9.
This year’s squad, starring seniors Sam Thomas and Cate Reese, is looking to be the next to pull an upset.
“I think there were a good team and I think we were confident we feel like we can play with anybody,” Barnes said. “But we're still trying to figure our identity. It might be different last year. I'm not someone's like, ‘Oh, we have to be this way.’ We're going to be how we're going to be and get better. So yeah, I'm excited. I think the players are really excited, too.”
Arizona has some history with Louisville, beating it in both 1999 (80-70) and 2000 (90-60).
The two programs also share some similarities. Both lost to Stanford in the NCAA Tournament last spring. Louisville’s loss came in the Sweet 16, while Arizona’s fell in the national title game.
Both teams have since lost a star player to the WNBA. For Louisville, it was Dana Evans, who just won a WNBA Championship with the Chicago Sky. For Arizona, it was Aari McDonald, the all-everything guard who was one of the best defenders in the nation and was the No. 3 pick in the draft for the Atlanta Dream. Evans and McDonald were on the WNBA’s all-rookie team this season.
Louisville and Arizona are now relying on a strong returning class, transfers and freshmen.
Louisville will lean on sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith, who shot 38% from the 3-point line last season and spent this summer playing for Team USA’s U23 3X3 team. Senior forward Emily Engstler is a Syracuse transfer who was last season’s ACC Sixth Player of the Year. Top-rated freshmen Payton Verhulst and Sydni Schetnan round out a talented Cardinals squad.
“I'll be curious to see how we do as a team, as a unit, as one against a really good team,” Thomas said. “I think it's going to be a good game. We're both kind of in the same position. We both lost a really good player, and we're still in the Top 25. We're still just trying to battle, find a way. I'm excited. I'm ready for everyone to see how our teams look.”
The Wildcats are already showing some depth. Oregon transfer Taylor Chavez, who played Louisville as a Duck, has been sharing her insights for this game. While Ariyah Copeland (Alabama) and Koi Love (Vanderbilt) who both played in the Southeastern Conference are sharing their knowledge of the style of play in other leagues.
On the court, it’s still early. All 15 Wildcats played in Tuesday's home opener. Don’t expect that against Louisville.
“It's not realistic to play everybody, especially against the No. 6 team in the country,” Barnes said. “It'll look different. But I'm excited to see how people fulfill those roles, because it's also going to look different now than it will in 10 games because things change.
"And I just have to figure out the best pieces and the best cohesiveness on the court. I don't know yet completely. I know our starters, but I don't know the next because it's changing, but it's still evolving. I'm excited for it.”