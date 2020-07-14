'We've played in worse conditions:' Ex-Wildcats Andre Iguodala, Luke Walton share thoughts on NBA bubble

For Andre Iguodala, living in a confined space at Walt Disney World in Orlando isn't so bad for the Miami Heat forward, considering a handful of other players have expressed their displeasure on social media with the NBA bubble to restart the 2020 season.

Last week, players of the participating 22 teams in the NBA bubble traveled to Orlando and are currently in "preseason" training camp until July 29.

Sixers star Joel Embiid and newly-added Lakers guard J.R. Smith took to Instagram to jokingly complain about the living and food accommodations. Embiid, who traveled to the NBA bubble in a hazmat suit, posted a photo of himself from several years — and pounds — ago and said that he would lose 50 pounds by season's end in the fall.

Adjusting to the current living conditions at Walt Disney World shouldn't be an issue, according to Iguodala.

"Everyone's talking about 'How do you adjust to your environment?' and 'This is a different type of environment for these guys.' It's not really a different type of environment coming from the environments that the majority of the league comes from, low- to middle-class income families," the former Arizona Wildcat told ESPN.