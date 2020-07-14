'We've played in worse conditions:' Ex-Wildcats Andre Iguodala, Luke Walton share thoughts on NBA bubble

For Andre Iguodala, living in a confined space at Walt Disney World in Orlando isn't so bad for the Miami Heat forward, considering a handful of other players have expressed their displeasure on social media with the NBA bubble to restart the 2020 season.
Last week, players of the participating 22 teams in the NBA bubble traveled to Orlando and are currently in "preseason" training camp until July 29.
Sixers star Joel Embiid and newly-added Lakers guard J.R. Smith took to Instagram to jokingly complain about the living and food accommodations. Embiid, who traveled to the NBA bubble in a hazmat suit, posted a photo of himself from several years — and pounds — ago and said that he would lose 50 pounds by season's end in the fall.
Adjusting to the current living conditions at Walt Disney World shouldn't be an issue, according to Iguodala.
"Everyone's talking about 'How do you adjust to your environment?' and 'This is a different type of environment for these guys.' It's not really a different type of environment coming from the environments that the majority of the league comes from, low- to middle-class income families," the former Arizona Wildcat told ESPN.
"We've played in worse conditions."
Iguodala and the rest of the Heat team are staying at the Gran Destino Tower at Coronado Springs, which is also shared with the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.
Sacramento Kings coach and former UA standout Luke Walton share the Yacht Club with the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards, teams currently in the hunt for a playoff bid.
While the NBA provided small care packages for each room, players and coaches made sure to bring other essential items for the next few months, including snacks, gaming consoles and technology. Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell even brought a portable sauna to his hotel room.
The coffee connoisseur Walton had an entire luggage bag dedicated to coffee.
"The strangest thing I brought that I'm very happy I brought now is, I dedicated a whole carry-on bag to my coffee, which is like seven pounds of coffee beans, my coffee grinder," Walton told ESPN.
"I got a French press in my room, because I knew we were going to be quarantined so I couldn't trust whatever was going to be in my room."
The NBA bubble restart, which features seven former Wildcats, will tip off on July 31.
