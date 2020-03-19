What if? Sudden stoppage has us wondering if these Wildcats would've stood out in the spring

After the Wildcats nearly frittered away a 20-point lead at home against USC, Miller said “It’s kind of like that jockey coming down the stretch. You’ve got to pick and choose, but you can only hit it so hard. … Sometimes the best way to learn is just failing. We’ve done that a number of times, but we have a very young group.”

But Arizona had reason to hope. A number close losses to quality teams kept the Wildcats in the top 15 of the NCAA’s NET Ratings.

And a win over Washington in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament gave UA fans a reason to dream big.

Freshman Josh Green played arguably his best game as a Wildcat in the 77-70 win over the Huskies, scoring 19 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, which both were the highest since the Pepperdine game back in November.

Arizona’s three standout freshmen — Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Green — combined to score 44 points against the Huskies. Senior Dylan Smith scored 33 combined points in Arizona’s final two games of the season after scoring just 35 in the previous five games.

Was it all finally starting to come together for the Wildcats?