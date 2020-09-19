What might the Wildcats look like this season? Sean Miller offers six insights

Then there’s the other newcomers Miller already was able to get to know firsthand before this summer: Georgetown transfer James Akinjo, who transferred to Arizona in January; Jordan Brown, a Nevada transfer who was one of the Wildcats’ best practice players last season; Tibet Gorener, a tall Turkish wing who played high school ball in Orange County, and two long, athletic wing forwards with considerable upside: Dalen Terry of Phoenix and Bennedict Mathurin of Montreal.

In a recent interview with the Star and Blue Ribbon Yearbook, Miller discussed what he’s seen in his new players during the Wildcats’ limited workouts so far this fall:

1. Everybody might be the point guard in a redefined three-guard offense.

The Wildcats deployed three guards — Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Dylan Smith — last season, but Mannion was usually the only one handling the ball (with Jemarl Baker in reserve).

But this season, all three guards on the floor at any one time could be sharing point-guard duties. Akinjo, Baker, Kriisa and Terrell Brown all have significant ballhandling experience, while Mathurin and Terry give the UA the option to add a bigger wing on the perimeter (and both have also played the point, too.)