'What more can 2020 do to me?' Wildcats superfan mourns loss of Lute Olson, end of an era

Freddy and Jamie met at a downtown Tucson Marriott in 1978, and were married the following year. The T-shirt left at Olson’s feet on Friday belonged to Jamie. Freddy Foster attached pins from the Wildcats’ 1994, 1997 and 2001 Final Fours onto it, along with a note: “Love Jamie and Freddy Foster. Always in our hearts, Lute and Bobbi!”

“What more can 2020 do to me?,” she wondered. “Not just me, but all of Tucson, because we all loved Coach.”

The Fosters’ marriage revolved around the Wildcats and college basketball. Between 1989 and 2018, Freddy and Jamie attended every Final Four, including the UA’s heartbreakers in ’94 and ’01. They were in the stands when the Wildcats won the national championship in ’97.

Foster said Thursday that Olson was “very influential to us and what we did with our lives.”

“With the Cats going (to the Final Four) in 1988, and the few years leading up to that with (Steve) Kerr and (Sean) Elliott, we got so excited that from ’88, we never missed (a Final Four).”

Foster’s favorite Olson memory came at the 1997 Final Four, when more than 500 fans packed the team hotel’s lobby prior to the Wildcats’ game against Kentucky.