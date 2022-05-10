What the devil is going on here? Wildcats land ASU's leading scorer via transfer portal

The Arizona Wildcats capped their roster rebuild on Tuesday night with the addition of …

A Sun Devil?

The best Sun Devil?

Arizona State's leading scorer, Jade Loville, announced Tuesday night that she will be transferring to the UA. Loville spent one year at ASU after starting her college career at Boise State. She has one year of eligibility left.

"Cats out the bag," she posted to Instagram.

Loville, a native of Sammamish, Washington who attended Skyline High School, scored 27 points in the Sun Devils' win over Arizona in Tempe on Feb. 11. Two days later, she put up eight in a UA win over ASU in McKale Center. She averaged 16.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game during her lone season in Tempe. No other Sun Devil averaged 10 points or more.

A 5-foot-11-inch guard/forward, Loville is the third veteran to join the Wildcats this offseason. Oklahoma State guard Lauren Fields picked the UA over offers from a handful of schools, and West Virginia's Esmery Martinez flipped to the Wildcats after powerhouse LSU said it had signed her.

The Wildcats' roster has been almost completely rebuilt over the past six weeks.

Bendu Yeaney (Oregon State), Netty Vonleh (Colorado), Koi Love (USC), Semaj Smith (San Jose State), Anna Gret Asi (Oklahoma State) and Gisela Sanchez (Kansas State) all left for new schools. Guard Derin Erdogan is still looking for a landing spot after putting her name in the transfer portal.

Loville is the daughter of former NFL running back Derek Loville, who played for Seattle, San Francisco and Denver, winning three Super Bowl titles with the Broncos.

