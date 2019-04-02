Here’s what those throughout college basketball and the pros are saying about the Arizona Wildcats’ WNIT run:
Linn Dunn, Adia Barnes’ former coach with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm: “I’m surprised to see her do this in a tough Pac-12 conference. It’s not easy. And I’m one of those people who discouraged her from taking this job. I was concerned that her first ever head coaching job would be taking a team from the bottom of the Pac-12 to move up. I didn’t want her in that difficult position. She’s done the opposite of what I thought. … I think this (WNIT run) says that Adia, her staff and players are serious about women’s basketball. I’m excited how the community has responded — the tremendous crowds. I didn’t realize the hidden support there. What is it? Win and they will come. It’s fun to watch and I think she’s sending the message: Y’all better watch out.’”
ASU coach Charli Turner Thorne: “It’s been a great season for the conference overall — five teams in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. (Arizona) is having a really great year and they are a really good team. I was surprised Arizona was not in the conversation for the NCAA, but this is a great experience for them. … They have a great chance at winning it all … 100 percent.”
Bre Workman, New Jersey Institute of Technology’s director of operations and a former UA player: “Seeing my alma mater make tremendous strides forward has been super exciting. I’m also happy for Lucia (Alonso) and Destiny (Graham), because they have the opportunity to be a part of something special and see their hard work come to fruition. I had no doubt that Adia would make these leaps so quickly because she’s smart and she has that contagious energy that brings the best out of you as a person and player.”
Cal coach Linsday Gottlieb: “When the WNIT field was announced, my staff and I looked at each other and said, ‘Arizona could win the whole thing.’ That’s because of seeing them up close, seeing the types of defense schemes and game plans that Adia comes up with and that her team executes, and then also knowing the talent that they have, highlighted by Aari McDonald being one of the singular best players in the country. I’m not surprised that they have advanced to the semifinals and I have every belief that they are capable of winning the whole thing.”
Dallas Wings coach Brian Agler, who coached Barnes with the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx: “Adia has the ability to connect with people. She gets along with everyone. She’s positive and always sees the best in everyone. She studies the game and I’m not surprised at all she is doing this in Year 3. She’s steadily done a good job in recruiting. And you better be a good coach in the Pac-12 — it’s the best league in the country now. She’s doing it against the best and that’s even more impressive. There are no cupcakes in the Pac-12. And now she’s in the Final Four. … Aari has made a huge difference. She gives them a dynamic scorer and is a confident player. That’s important for the program. And the fact that Adia recruited Aari to Washington and now UA — that just tells you what a dynamic recruiter Adia is.”
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer: “We’ve been keeping up with all the Pac-12 teams playing in the postseason and it’s been exciting to see the success of the conference in both the NCAA Tournament and the WNIT. Adia has done an amazing job at Arizona in a short time and it’s been wonderful to see Tucson come out to support the team and women’s basketball in such large numbers.”
Nebraska Christian College coach Reshea Bristol, a former UA standout: “For it to be Adia, it just gives true meaning to ‘hard work pays off.’ And it’s truly the epitome of the circle of life meaning. Adia gave her all here as a student-athlete on the women’s basketball team and now she’s back in Tucson sacrificing her all to coaching the women’s team. … You know in life it’s hard to say something and really stay the course and make it come true. And Adia wanted to put Arizona back on the map and she’s on the right track.”
UCLA coach Cori Close: “If you were to ask me at the beginning of the year if I knew Arizona would be here, I would have said ‘No.’ But as soon as we played the three overtime game, I knew. They reminded me a lot of my WNIT team (2015). ... They were finding themselves and having fun. … They are relishing it and enjoying it — not feeling any pressure and that’s what is letting them continue to improve.
“There was a video clip on social media that showed the crowd and the decibel levels. You can sense it in the game what enthusiasm, passion and belief in this team the fans have. We need more of this in women’s basketball. … I am so proud of Tucson for showing up and showing out.”