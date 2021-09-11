What to know about Sunday's Lute Olson tribute in McKale Center

Here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s tribute:

The basics. Sunday’s event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 10 a.m. for the 11:30 a.m. ceremony. Fans must enter through Gate B. Parking will be free in all lots surrounding McKale Center.

Fans unable to attend can watch a livestream on ArizonaWildcats.com and the new Pac-12 Insider platform. Pac-12 Arizona will air the ceremony on tape delay starting at 6 p.m.

What to expect. Olson’s former players, staffers and colleagues are expected to be in attendance, with some of them expected to speak. UA athletic director Dave Heeke said last month that the event will be “centered around” the players and coaches that Olson touched. The family was “heavily involved” in the planning of the event, he said. Former UA star Steve Kerr is in town for the event; Saturday night, he served as honorary captain for the Wildcats’ football game against San Diego State.

Said Heeke: “I think we all want to come together and celebrate that incredible legacy that continues today.”