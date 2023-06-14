While officially completing his 2023-24 roster Wednesday, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd looked ahead at one of his most intriguing additions.

In 6-8 forward Paulius Murauskas, whose Arizona signing was confirmed Wednesday by his Lithuanian club and UA, the Wildcats picked up a versatile inside-out player who has the potential to become a mismatch nightmare.

Murauskas already picked up valuable experience last season in Lithuania’s top LKL league, averaging 6.6 points while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range. He also played 18 high-level EuroCup games, averaging 4.4 points while shooting 23.3% from 3-point range.

In addition, Murauskas last summer became the leading scorer in the FIBA U18 European Championships, averaging 20.7 points and 6.0 rebounds for Lithuania. He's ranked the No. 13 European prospect among players born in 2004 by Eurospects.com

“Paulius has developed in one of the top youth systems in Europe and has had success at all levels,” Lloyd said in a UA statement posted to social media. “He is a dynamic forward that continues our emphasis on recruiting the best student-athletes we can from around the world.

“He is just scratching the surface of his potential, so we are excited to welcome (him) to our program and look forward to helping him grow all areas of his game."

ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony wrote that Murauskas already has significant potential to become a mismatch for opponents in college because of his strong frame, ballhandling and shot-creation ability.

"He brings a level of physicality you don't often see from players his age," Givony wrote, "attacking defenders relentlessly, pushing off the defensive glass and getting to the free throw line prolifically everywhere he has played."

Murauskas told ESPN that his decision to play college basketball was "all about improvement," especially in gaining the ability to compete in high-intensity games. But he said he expected the transition would take some time.

"This (adjustment) is even normal for older American players coming to different European leagues," Murauskas said. "However, I believe that my experience playing in Europe, playing against mature players, will help me adapt more easily. I played at a really high level for two years now, and I believe my versatility, size and skills will be successful in the NCAA."

Murauskas developed as a youth with Kaunas’ powerhouse Zalgiris club, which also produced former UA point guard and incoming UA freshman center Motiejus Krivas. Although Murauskas was dominant at the junior level, Zalgiris didn't have room for him on its senior team so he was loaned to Lietkabelis last season in order to pick up more experience.

As it turned out, the 7-2 Krivas carved out 13 games with Zalgiris' top team but spent most of the season with its junior club while Murauskas spent all of last season with Lietkabelis in the LKL. Murauskas ranked third among 127 draft-eligible players in the LKL, according to Sports Illustrated's Ignacio Rissotto.

“Standing at 6-foot-8 and having long arms, Murauskas plays with the mobility, coordination and fluidity of a wing,” Rissotto wrote last December in SI's Overseas Roundup. “His optimal size for the position allows him to create mismatches against opponents in his current league, as he’s too fluid with the ball in his hands for opposing big men, and too strong and physically imposing for opposing guards and wings.”

With Murauskas' addition, which first surfaced in April on Lithuanian news site 15min, Arizona now has three of Eurospects’ top-20-ranked players born in 2004. Murauskas is ranked No. 13, UA rising sophomore Henri Veesaar is No. 14 and Krivas is ranked No. 18.

Boswell makes 2nd cut

Arizona guard Kylan Boswell was one of 14 players left in USA Basketball's U19 training camp Wednesday, joining Villanova’s Mark Armstrong as the two primary point guards remaining.

USA Basketball, which has been also handing point guard reps to five-star class of 2024 guard Dylan Harper, cut its training camp roster from 30 to 18 on Wednesday. It had been initially expected to slim down to the final 12 but instead kept two extra players while it makes a final decision.

Among the four players cut Wednesday was four-star point guard Jeremy Fears, a Michigan State signee, along with incoming Louisville wing Trentyn Flowers and 2024 players Cameron Scott and Kanon Catchings.

Other players remaining in camp include three who played college basketball last season: Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka, Vanderbilt center Ven-Allen Lubin and TCU center Ernest Udeh.