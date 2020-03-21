What will UA's 2020-21 team look like? Depends on what happens with Sean Miller, Brandon Williams and others

“Ask different people around the NBA, and you’ll find some folks who really believe in Mannion, and others who think he’s going to struggle to stick at the next level,” Sam Vecenie wrote in The Athletic. “I think he’s likely to stick because of his feel for the game, but it’s hard for him to get all the way to the basket, and it’s tough for him to defend.”

While the coronavirus is threatening to shut down private team workouts and the NBA combine — environments that might allow Mannion and Green to excel because of their athleticism — all three might benefit from leaving now. The 2020 NBA Draft pool is not considered strong.

4. Will Brandon Williams return?

The Wildcats aren’t counting on it. There are questions over Williams’ health with his ongoing knee issue and if/when he is ready to play and questions over whether he may want to allocate the playing time he has left to college instead of the pros.

“It’s 100% that he will return to the court,” Williams’ stepfather, Chris Wright, told the Star via text message. “Just can’t see what level at this current time.”