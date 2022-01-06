When Adia talks, the Wildcats listen: Behind the scenes as Barnes prepares her team

“The more shots the guards make, the more the post gets one-on-one. When you are one-on-one in the post, which you will be a lot today, you need to go to work. You don’t need to pass those out. You need to take good balanced shots — one-on-one, attack. OK? … In the game against zone, penetrate the gaps, get your teammates good shots.”

The players circle around Barnes, and the coach offers one final instruction: “Play together, have fun and kick their butt. Let’s go!”

Halftime

The first half does not go as planned. New Mexico employs a wide zone defense, something the Wildcats haven't seen this season. Barnes' plan to use Copeland, who is starting in place of the injured Lauren Ware, to overpower the Lobos, fails.

New Mexico shoots 12 for 29 from the field, 3 for 12 from 3-point range and hits all five of its free-throw attempts. Still, Arizona leads 35-32 at the break.

Before addressing the team, Barnes gives the Wildcats a few minutes for snacks.

Koi Love grabs a baggie containing three miniature pickles. The salty brine helps “so I don’t get cramps," she says. Though she soon discards them.