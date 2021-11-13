When Cats topped Louisville, they notched biggest early-season win in program history

“We're a defensive-minded team, so I knew that was going to carry us through, especially in overtime we needed to stop and get the ball back on offense; that was my focus,” Ware said. “I knew that we need to get a stop, so I put my mind to it.”

Ware finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal. A put-back was waved off after a review in overtime. Had it counted, Ware would have finished with a double-double. She also did a handful of things that didn't show up in the box score: Ware stuck with her opponent, clogged passing lanes and forced off-balance shots.

Ware last played in the Sanford Pentagon two years ago. It wasn't a happy memory: She tore her ACL during a volleyball tournament there.

“That was in the past," she said. “It's just great anytime I can come back home — going to see my family because they love to come watch me play. I wish they had more chance(s) to do that. This is a great game for us. Not just because of my family being able to come but just the game, being able to play against a ranked team. It was good for us.”

About that defense