When it comes to takeaways, Arizona Wildcats defense is in the zone this spring

“Our eyes will be on the quarterback,” cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace said. “That will allow us to have a bead on the ball.”

“You can see everything, see stuff develop,” fellow cornerback Treydan Stukes said.

The defense has picked off passes regularly throughout spring practice, though never quite as often as Monday. The interceptors were linebacker Anthony Solomon and safeties Christian Young, Jaxen Turner and Isaiah Taylor. Jayden de Laura and Jordan McCloud each threw two picks. De Laura had four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a game against Arizona last season while at Washington State.

“The proof is in the pudding,” Young said, acknowledging what the defense has done so far in practice – but also that it’s not the same as doing it in games.

As much as it pains Jedd Fisch for his offense to turn the ball over — asked about losing his voice Monday, Fisch quipped: “I think it’s allergies — or interceptions” — the head coach knows the defense must generate more turnovers to win more games. If the foundation must be laid against the UA offense, so be it.