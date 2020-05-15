You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Which Arizona Wildcats teams deserve a 'Last Dance'-style sports documentary? Star readers weigh in
editor's pick

Which Arizona Wildcats teams deserve a 'Last Dance'-style sports documentary? Star readers weigh in

Arizona coach Lute Olson holds the trophy surrounded by celebrating players after Arizona beat Kentucky 84-79 in overtime to win the NCAA college basketball national championship at the Final Four tournament in Indianapolis. 

 Eric Draper / The Associated Press 1997

Arguably the biggest current sporting event isn't a sporting event at all. 

"The Last Dance," ESPN's 10-part documentary on the Chicago Bulls' final championship season in 1998, has captured the sports world by storm during the coronavirus shutdown. 

Each hour-long episode dives into the makeup of the Bulls dynasty, including Michael Jordan's alpha-dog competitiveness, Scottie Pippen's eyebrow-raising contract, Dennis Rodman's 48-hour trip to Las Vegas with then-girlfriend Carmen Electra, Phil Jackson's coaching background and the infamous Jerry Krause as the general manager. (Oh, and the time Steve Kerr took a punch to the eye from Jordan during practice after standing up for himself).

"The Last Dance" is must-see TV, and so the Star asked readers: If you could watch a documentary about any Arizona Wildcats team in history, which one would it be? Here were some of the answers: 

1987-88 Final Four team

Coach Lute Olson is beaming while listening to star player Sean Elliott at a rally and parade at for the men's basketball team at University of Arizona stadium in Tucson after the 1988 NCAA Final Four.

2013-14 Elite Eight team

Arizona guard Gabe York (1) smiles with Arizona forward Aaron Gordon (11) as Arizona guard Nick Johnson (13), prepares himself for late-game free throws during the second half of the Arizona vs. San Diego State game at the NCAA Basketball Tournament at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Thursday, March 27, 2014. Arizona won 70-64, advancing to the Elite Eight.

2000-01 UA basketball team that lost to Duke in national championship

Jason Gardner helped lead the Wildcats to the 2001 Final Four in Minneapolis. The UA beat Michigan State in the semifinal but fell to Duke in the championship game.

National championship UA baseball team in 2012

Seth Mejias-Brean and members of the University of Arizona baseball team are greeted as they walk along a red carpet as they arrive at the McKale Center in celebration of their winning the national championship on Tuesday, June 26, 2012, in Tucson, Ariz.

The 12-1 Holiday Bowl football team in 1998

Running back Trung Canidate gives Arizona Wildcats Coach Dick Tomey the traditional dousing after the Wildcats beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 1998 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

1986 national championship baseball team

Arizona baseball head coach Jerry Kindall with players Kevin Long, left, and Chip Hale, right, holding the NCAA championship trophy after beating Florida State on June 9, 1986.

1975-76 UA basketball team that won the WAC championship

University of Arizona head coach Fred Snowden surrounded by players during an Arizona vs. Arizona State game at McKale Center on Mar. 6, 1976.

2014-15 Elite Eight team

Arizona guard T.J. McConnell (4) signals for the Arizona Wildcats team to head to the ZonaZoo after the No. 5 Arizona vs. Stanford men's college basketball game on Saturday, March 7, 2015, at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 91-69 on Senior Day, taking the PAC-12 regular season championship. Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

2010-11 Elite Eight team

Arizona's Derrick Williams shows off for the fans after his Wildcats upset Duke 93-77 in their NCAA West Regional Semifinal at the Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, March 24, 2011. Photo by Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 

Most popular answer: 1997 national championship squad

Arizona players A.J. Bramlett and Miles Simon embrace after winning the 1997 NCAA College Basketball Championship game in Indianapolis, IN.

To submit your answer, reply to The Wildcaster's tweet here

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News