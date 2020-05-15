Which Arizona Wildcats teams deserve a 'Last Dance'-style sports documentary? Star readers weigh in

Arguably the biggest current sporting event isn't a sporting event at all.

"The Last Dance," ESPN's 10-part documentary on the Chicago Bulls' final championship season in 1998, has captured the sports world by storm during the coronavirus shutdown.

Each hour-long episode dives into the makeup of the Bulls dynasty, including Michael Jordan's alpha-dog competitiveness, Scottie Pippen's eyebrow-raising contract, Dennis Rodman's 48-hour trip to Las Vegas with then-girlfriend Carmen Electra, Phil Jackson's coaching background and the infamous Jerry Krause as the general manager. (Oh, and the time Steve Kerr took a punch to the eye from Jordan during practice after standing up for himself).

If you could have a Last Dance-style documentary about any Arizona team in history, which one are you choosing? — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) May 13, 2020

"The Last Dance" is must-see TV, and so the Star asked readers: If you could watch a documentary about any Arizona Wildcats team in history, which one would it be? Here were some of the answers: