While Wildcats restock, these Pac-12 teams are waiting for players to decide whether they'll stay or go pro

Here’s a look at those teams and how their players’ decisions could shake up the Pac-12 race in 2020-21:

Arizona State (guard Remy Martin, forward Romello White, guard Alonzo Verge)

Resumes: Martin, White and Verge were three of the Sun Devils’ four top scorers last season, and Martin was the Sun Devils’ undisputed heart and soul. No more was that apparent than when he led the Sun Devils back from a 22-point deficit to beat Arizona in Tempe on Jan. 25. A microwavable scorer, Verge accelerated late last season to become the Sun Devils’ second-leading scorer (14.6 points per game), while White — a three-year starter — has been a mainstay inside.

NBA stock: None of the three Sun Devils are projected draft picks, in part because they are undersized for their positions in the NBA.