Who will take the next last-second shot for Wildcats? Arizona has options
Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) gets fouled by Oregon guard Payton Pritchard (3) on the Wildcats’ last second attempt at the game winner in overtime at McKale Center, February 22, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

When Nico Mannion dribbled coast-to-coast with the game tied and seven seconds left against Pepperdine on Thanksgiving night, everything worked out exactly to plan.

The Arizona Wildcats’ highly touted freshman raced to the right side of the basket and threw up a tricky floating hook shot that bounced off the glass and in.

Game over. The Wildcats won to move to 7-0.

Just like it was supposed to happen, wasn’t it? Mannion, after all, was a five-star recruit and is now a projected NBA lottery pick, the kind of guy who is expected to make shots like that, on a team that is expected to win games like that.

But since then, the Wildcats haven’t often been able to perform in the clutch. They’ve only pulled out two close wins, against Pepperdine and at Washington, while losing five that came down to the wire.

Arizona is 3-6 overall in games decided by five points or less, though that includes a Dec. 14 loss to Gonzaga and Feb. 6 win over USC that were largely decided before the final minute.

“We’ve had a couple of shots around the rim and we haven’t delivered,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “Just haven’t delivered in those one-possession games.”

Miller said “coaching is a big part of that,” saying maybe a saved timeout could help late in some situations — though he also noted that he did have a timeout available to draw up a successful play with 5.6 seconds left in regulation against Oregon last Saturday.

On that play, Josh Green took an inbounds pass from Mannion on the sidelines, faked a handoff back to Mannion and then curled around for a straight drive to the basket down the left baseline.

Green was fouled but missed his two free throws, leaving the game in a 64-64 tie that forced the game to overtime. UA eventually lost 73-72.

“With five seconds left, I think you’re relegated to some form of a drive,” Miller said. “You hope that the drive looks like the one that we got. … I thought it was a great drive.”

Miller prefers his players to either drive or get the ball to a big man in those situations, aiming for three possibilities: A high-percentage inside shot, a drawn foul or an offensive rebound that could lead to another shot.

This season, Zeke Nnaji is obviously the post guy Miller can turn to. He’s never far from Miller’s mind in late-game situations.

“I really believe in Zeke,” Miller said. “Clearly I want to get him the ball as much as we can and if that’s two seconds, five, eight, 10 — that’s something that we really, really want to do.

“Everybody focuses on the last play and it’s certainly not Josh’s responsibility that we lost the game,” Miller said. “There’s hundreds and hundreds of plays in that game, but we like to get the ball to Zeke, (at the) right block, left block, charge circle, either elbow, against the zone. In the high post area, he’s tremendous.

“And clearly, being able to get him the ball in scoring position is a big, big deal. A really, really big deal. Maybe the biggest deal that we have going on here at Arizona basketball in ‘19-20.”

Arizona guard Nico Mannion, center, splits between Pepperdine forward Kessler Edwards, left, and guard Skylar Chavez, right, to shoot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim, Calif.

So Miller has Green the driver, Mannion the scoring point guard and Nnaji the efficient post presence, plus veterans such as guards Dylan Smith, Jemarl Baker, Max Hazzard and Stone Gettings he can also look to for a big shot. Baker hit a go-ahead 3 late in UA’s Jan. 30 win at Washington, while Smith drove inside for a clutch floater in the paint against Oregon on Saturday, giving the Wildcats a 72-71 lead with 29 seconds left in overtime.

“We have a lot of people that can take the last shot for sure,” Baker said. “I feel like we have a lot of people that can make it as well. And it doesn’t always go the way we want it to go. That’s just how it is, that’s basketball. So we just have to continue to get better and try to convert the opportunities that we do get.”

The Wildcats will need somebody to hit a clutch shot or two if they hope to beat either USC or UCLA this weekend, and during the postseason.

But even now, it isn’t still always apparent to what player Miller should turn when that opportunity arises.

“It really hasn’t been more clear,” Miller said. “It’s something we’re working out. I think Nico’s taken quite a few of them. Go back to the Pepperdine game and he drove the ball full-court and made a great shot.”

While Stone Gettings missed a 3 in the final minute at ASU and Christian Koloko missed both free throws he took in overtime against Oregon last Saturday, five UA players have taken the other shots in the final minutes of their nine UA games that were decided by five points or less.

Here are those five options, and how it’s all worked out so far in those close games:

(Note: Clutch performance includes field goals and free throws attempted in the final 64 seconds of those nine games decided by five points or less. Stats are from Pac-12 play, reflecting the Wildcats’ most recent averages against similar competition.)

The go-to options:

Nico Mannion

Best shots: Floaters, 3-pointers.

Stats: 12.8 ppg, 36.8 FG%, 30.4 3fG%, 77.2 FT%

Clutch performance: 3-7 FG, 3-4 FT

Josh Green

Best shots: Off drives

Stats: 10.7 ppg, 41.2% FG, 31.4 3FG%, 73.8 FT%

Clutch performance: 1-3 FG, 1-3 FT

Dylan Smith

Best shots: 3-pointers, midrange jumpers

Stats: 8.6 ppg, 34.8 FG%, 33.8 3FG%, 60.7% FT%

Clutch performance: 2-5 FG, 2-4 FT

Jemarl Baker

Best shots: Variable

Stats: 5.0 ppg, 35.3 FG%, 30.8 3FG%, 76.9 FT%

Clutch performance: 2-2 FG

Zeke Nnaji

Best shots: Around the basket

Stats: 16.1 ppg, 50.0 FG%, 76.3 3FG%

Clutch performance: 2-3 FG

Thursday

Who: Arizona (19-8, 9-5) at USC (19-9, 8-7)

When: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

The close ones

How Arizona has fared in tight games this season: 

Nov. 28 vs. Pepperdine in Anaheim, Calif.

How it ended: Mannion took an inbounds pass from Nnaji and went coast-to-coast to hit a floating hook shot off the glass from the right side of the basket with four seconds left. Arizona won 93-91.

Miller said it: “He made a really difficult shot. It wasn't a layup. That was kind of like a Magic Johnson old school hook in the Boston Garden. He just did it off the glass, really a heck of a shot. But he's poised for a freshman.”

Dec. 7 at Baylor

How it played out: Mannion threw in a six-foot runner with 12 seconds left to make it 60-58 while Baylor's MaCio Teague picked up a foul and hit 1of 2 free throws with 11.8 seconds left. Then Josh Green missed a 3-pointer from the left corner with a second left that would have tied the game and Butler hit two free throws to seal Baylor’s win. Arizona made just two of its last 19 field goal attempts and lost, 63-58.

Miller said it: “To have an opportunity late in the game to get it to one or two possessions, that’s what you really hope can happen on the road. And it was just bizarre how we got to that point, because certainly wasn't because of offense.”

Dec. 14 vs. Gonzaga

How it played out: There wasn’t really a late chance for Arizona to win the game, but the Wildcats came close. Trailing by 16 with just 2:12 to go, the Wildcats cut the lead all the way to two thanks to 3s from Baker and Mannion in the final 64 seconds while Baker also made a layup with a second left. But after the Wildcats fouled Ryan Woolridge, the Gonzaga guard hit two free throws to seal the Zags’ 84-80 win.

Miller said it: “You look at the box score and it looks like an even game. But they were a 10 to 15-point better team than us. A 10-point better team than us tonight. For sure.”

Dec. 21 vs St. John’s in San Francisco

The finish: Arizona trailed by up to 16 points but Max Hazzard hit a 3-pointer to give UA a one-point lead with 1:21 left. After a St. John’s layup gave it a one-point lead, Mannion missed a 3-point attempt, and after Green rebounded the miss, the Wildcats took a timeout with 20 seconds left. They then burned 12 seconds off the clock before Mannion drove and missed a floater from six feet away to the right of the basket. St. John's held on to win 70-67.

Miller said it: “They went man instead of zone. (Mannion) used a high ball screen, drove it and missed the shot.”

Jan. 9 vs. Oregon

How it finished: Arizona held a 66-64 lead entering the final minute of regulation, but Mannion lost control of the ball in the middle of the Ducks’ defense, eventually leading to a 12-foot turnaround jumper from Payton Pritchard that tied the game. On Arizona’s final possession, Mannion passed to Nnaji, who missed a 17-foot jumper. Officials ruled that Pritchard blocked it cleanly, though Miller vehemently argued that it was a foul.

In overtime, Green intercepted an Oregon pass and drove for a layup that gave UA a one-point lead with 21 seconds left. But Oregon’s Will Richardson quickly scored inside, then raced downcourt to block Smith’s layup on the other end. The Wildcats retained possession, but Mannion then missed an eight-foot floater from the left side of the paint and, after and the ball went out of bounds on Oregon, Mannion couldn’t get his inbounds pass to Green and Pritchard grabbed it. The Ducks won in overtime, 74-73.

Miller said it: “There's six to eight plays in that game … the loose balls, a 50-50 ball, a defensive rebound and offensive rebound where the ball’s kind of traveling through our hands. Oregon got more of those plays, and in a game like the one we just played in, that really, in many ways, can decide it.”

Jan. 25 at Arizona State

How it finished: Arizona gave up a 22-point lead, in part by shooting only 28% in the second half, and allowed ASU guard Alonzo Verge to drive inside from the left wing for a nearly unguarded layup that gave the Sun Devils the lead for good with 10.7 seconds left. Mannion couldn’t find an effective option on UA’s final possession, and Green threw up a contested jumper that missed just before the buzzer. ASU held on for a 66-65 win.

Miller said it: “On (ASU’s) last play we went small and when you go small you have the opportunity to switch pick-and-rolls so you don’t get exposed. We kept Zeke in as our lone big. He’s pretty mobile… but you know at the end it really didn’t matter. They drove us and shot a layup.”

Jan. 30 at Washington

How it finished: Hitting 14 of 28 3-pointers, Washington took a nine-point lead early in the second half, but Baker scored six points in 24 seconds to give UA a one-point lead with 4:17 left — then hit his fourth 3-pointer to put the Wildcats up for good 74-72 with 44 seconds left. After that, Washington missed two 3-pointers and committed a turnover, while Smith hit the front end of a one-and-one for the final score. The Wildcats won 75-72.

Miller said it: “I really give our team a lot of credit for playing all the way to the end. Jemarl Baker was really big for us, a guy who didn't start, who can really shoot the ball, and I thought his three point shots were obviously timely.”

Feb. 6. vs. USC

How it finished: USC cut a 20-point second-half Arizona lead all the way down to three when Jonah Mathews hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left but Mannion drew a foul with three seconds left and hit both ensuing free throws. A desperation 3 from USC’s Quinton Adlesh was then rebounded by Nnaji as time ran out, and Arizona won 85-80.

Miller said it: “It’s kind of like that jockey coming down the stretch. You’ve got to pick and choose but you can only hit it so hard. … Sometimes the best way to learn is just failing. We've done that a number of times, but we have a very young group. We have a group that has a lot to learn.”

Saturday vs. Oregon

How it finished: In regulation, Mannion inbounded from the sideline to Green with 5.6 seconds left, and Green cut to the basket down the left baseline after faking a handoff back to Mannion. Green was fouled at the rim but missed his two free throws, leaving the game tied at 64.

In overtime, after Smith hit a floater in the lane to give UA a 72-71 lead with 29 seconds left, Oregon’s Shakur Juiston tapped away a missed 3-pointer from Pritchard. Richardson picked it up on the right wing, then drove to the left of the basket and passed to Juiston, who made the game-winner with 1.8 seconds left. Baker then fired a full-court inbounds pass to Christian Koloko, who was fouled under the basket on the other end but missed both free throws. Oregon held on for a 73-72 overtime win.

Miller said it: “When you have the ball in your hands on a defensive rebound, or a shot hits the rim, and you’re up four, you’re up two, there’s a minute-30 left, there’s 45 seconds left… the ball doesn't go off your hands, the guy doesn't run around you, you don't forget to block out, you don't let the guy run and get it. Those are the plays that I think really drive you crazy because that's just absolute toughness and effort. I wish we were better in that area. We're not. And that's why we have the number of losses that we do.”

