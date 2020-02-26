Who will take the next last-second shot for Wildcats? Arizona has options

“And clearly, being able to get him the ball in scoring position is a big, big deal. A really, really big deal. Maybe the biggest deal that we have going on here at Arizona basketball in ‘19-20.”

So Miller has Green the driver, Mannion the scoring point guard and Nnaji the efficient post presence, plus veterans such as guards Dylan Smith, Jemarl Baker, Max Hazzard and Stone Gettings he can also look to for a big shot. Baker hit a go-ahead 3 late in UA’s Jan. 30 win at Washington, while Smith drove inside for a clutch floater in the paint against Oregon on Saturday, giving the Wildcats a 72-71 lead with 29 seconds left in overtime.

“We have a lot of people that can take the last shot for sure,” Baker said. “I feel like we have a lot of people that can make it as well. And it doesn’t always go the way we want it to go. That’s just how it is, that’s basketball. So we just have to continue to get better and try to convert the opportunities that we do get.”

The Wildcats will need somebody to hit a clutch shot or two if they hope to beat either USC or UCLA this weekend, and during the postseason.

But even now, it isn’t still always apparent to what player Miller should turn when that opportunity arises.