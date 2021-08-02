Wild ride leads Eastern Washington transfer Kim Aiken Jr. back to Arizona Wildcats

When Kim Aiken Jr. entered McKale Center last December with his Eastern Washington teammates, something tugged at him. And Jason Terry wouldn’t stop talking.

“It was a very competitive game, and I loved playing against them,” said Aiken, who committed to the Wildcats for a second time Monday. During “free throws on the Arizona side, I’d be going back and forth with coach Terry. And I’d be shooting a 3 in the corner and he’s in my ear.”

It worked in more ways than one for the Wildcats. They squeaked out a 70-67 win over their Big Sky visitors thanks in part to the fact that Aiken made just 1 of 7 3s. Then, having seen how Aiken’s defense helped limit UA’s two starting big men to just eight points, UA pulled in Aiken as a grad transfer four months later.

Pulled him in for a few hours, anyway. But we’ll get back to that.

All the 6-7, 215-pound Aiken knew after that Dec. 5 game was how bad he felt. He said he knew he shouldn’t have been chit-chatting during the game, that maybe staying locked in might have resulted in a major upset for the Eagles.