Wildcaster Madness: Bracket of the top Arizona Wildcats to play under Sean Miller

The NCAA Tournament will have to wait until next year due to COVID-19 concern, which is a buzzkill for Arizona Wildcats fans. March Madness is a month-long holiday in college basketball towns, especially Tucson.

Since UA fans won't have the chance to watch Arizona in the NCAA Tournament, the Star compiled a 16-player bracket of the top Wildcats to play under Sean Miller between 2009-2019.

Fans can vote below who they believe were the best Wildcats from the last decade. Voting can also be done on The Wildcaster Twitter page. The Elite Eight round will take place this weekend. Here's a look at the first round of the bracket.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.