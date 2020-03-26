You are the owner of this article.
Wildcaster Madness: Bracket of the top Arizona Wildcats to play under Lute Olson

Lute Olson

Arizona coach Lute Olson holds up the net for the fans after Arizona beat Kentucky 84-79 in overtime to win the national championship Monday, March 31, 1997, at the NCAA Final Four tournament in Indianapolis.

 Ed Reinke / Associated Press

The NCAA Tournament will have to wait until next year due to COVID-19 concern, which is a buzzkill for Arizona Wildcats fans. March Madness is a month-long holiday in college basketball towns, especially Tucson. 

Since UA fans won't have the chance to watch Arizona in the NCAA Tournament, the Star compiled a 16-player bracket of the top Wildcats to play under Lute Olson between 1983-2008. 

Fans can vote below who they believe were the best Wildcats from the last decade. Voting can also be done on The Wildcaster Twitter page. The Elite Eight round will take place this weekend. Here's a look at the first round of the bracket.

Damon Stoudamire vs. Michael Wright

Mike Bibby vs. Miles Simon

Arizona's backcourt of Mike Bibby and Miles Simon celebrate the Wildcats' overtime win against Kentucky in the 1997 national championship. 

Khalid Reeves vs. Steve Kerr

Salim Stoudamire vs. Jason Gardner

University of Arizona's Salim Stoudamire, left, leaps for a celebratory chest bump with teammate Hassan Adams after sinking the go-ahead bucket with.6 of a second remaining against Arizona State in the second half at Wells Fargo Arena, Tempe, Ariz., March 5, 2005.

Gilbert Arenas vs. Richard Jefferson

Jason Terry vs. Chris Mills

Arizona's Richard Jefferson celebrates UA's win over Stanford with fans to win the Pac-10 title in 2000. Photo by David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star

Michael Dickerson vs. Sean Elliott

Luke Walton vs. Andre Iguodala

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

