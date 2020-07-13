Wildcat women add Anna Gret Asi, another highly regarded recruit, to 2021 class
Wildcat women add Anna Gret Asi, another highly regarded recruit, to 2021 class

  • Updated

Anna Gret Asi, right, plays against Kosovo during last summer's FIBA U18 Women's European Championship. Asi, an Estonian guard, verbally committed to the UA on Monday.

 Photo courtesy of FIBA

For the second time in as many days, the Arizona Wildcats have added a highly regarded recruit to their 2021 class.

Anna Gret Asi, a 5-foot-10-inch point guard from Estonia, announced her commitment Monday morning.

Asi played in last summer's FIBA U18 Women's European Championship, averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. In February, she took part in February's Basketball Without Borders camp at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

Asi is the latest international player to commit to the Wildcats, who have mined coach Adia Barnes' connections in Europe to build a team unlike any in program history. The UA's current roster includes players from Australia, Canada, Latvia, Turkey and Spain. 

Asi's commitment comes one day after Arizona landed forward Aaronnette Vonleh, a five-star prospect and the No. 38 overall prospect in the class of 2021 according to ESPN. Vonleh was a first-team all-state pick and her league's player of the year at West Linn High School in Oregon.

Check out some of Asi's highlights here:

Be the first to know

