Wildcats' 3 recruits sign national letters-of-intent

Montaya Dew, Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams are all officially Wildcats.

That's good news for fans of Arizona's rising women's basketball program.

The three Western recruits — Williams and Cunningham are from San Diego; Dew is from Las Vegas — all signed national letters-of-intent with Arizona on Wednesday morning. Coach Adia Barnes is expected to discuss the class during a news conference later Wednesday.

All three players are rated in the top 30 nationally.

Dew, a versatile forward out of Las Vegas Centennial High School, is rated No. 8 in the 2023 class by ESPN Hoop Gulrz. Cunningham is ranked No. 14 nationally, Williams is 21st. The two are teammates at La Jolla Country Day in San Diego; Cunningham is a post player and Williams is point guard.

The three-person class was rated No. 1 nationally by Hoop Gurlz as recently as a few weeks ago, and is likely to finish somewhere in the top 5 nationally.