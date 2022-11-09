 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildcats' 3 recruits sign national letters-of-intent

  Updated
082722-tuc-spt-uawomenshoops-p1

Breya Cunningham was named the CIF-San Diego Section’s Player of the Year as a junior at La Jolla Country Day.

 Courtesy of La Jolla Country Day School

Montaya Dew, Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams are all officially Wildcats.

That's good news for fans of Arizona's rising women's basketball program.

The three Western recruits — Williams and Cunningham are from San Diego; Dew is from Las Vegas — all signed national letters-of-intent with Arizona on Wednesday morning. Coach Adia Barnes is expected to discuss the class during a news conference later Wednesday.

All three players are rated in the top 30 nationally.

Dew, a versatile forward out of Las Vegas Centennial High School, is rated No. 8 in the 2023 class by ESPN Hoop Gulrz. Cunningham is ranked No. 14 nationally, Williams is 21st. The two are teammates at La Jolla Country Day in San Diego; Cunningham is a post player and Williams is point guard. 

The three-person class was rated No. 1 nationally by Hoop Gurlz as recently as a few weeks ago, and is likely to finish somewhere in the top 5 nationally.

The 19th-ranked Wildcats open the 2022-23 season on Friday night against NAU.

