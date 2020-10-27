Wildcats' Aari McDonald pays it forward, takes freshman backup under her wing in practices

Aari McDonald keeps getting better.
The Arizona Wildcats’ guard is constantly fine-tuning her game, adding subtle improvements that make her even an even better all-around player.
She’s worked on reading and reacting quicker, threading passes to her teammates better and improving her shot.
This offseason, she improved her mid-range jumper and 3-point shot and is now focused on making better decisions in on-ball situations.
She’s also improving as a leader, taking backup point guard Derin Erdogan under her wing.
McDonald said she’s matured since the end of last season, when she opted to return for one more year rather than test the WNBA draft waters. Her days are now spent taking classes, studying and training; she goes to bed at 8:30 p.m.
McDonald admits that “the old me wouldn’t have done this,” but there’s more on the line this year. The Wildcats are expected to open their pandemic-shortened season Nov. 25; they’re already projected to be among the top teams in the Pac-12.
“With me coming back, I knew that I had to move differently — I can’t be the same Aari that I was the past two years. I have to be a different person. I have to step outside my comfort zone. … when I go, my team goes,” McDonald said.
“If we want to make it far, we have to talk, we have to do the little things. So yeah, I had to just step outside my comfort zone and start talking. … I’m a point guard, which is like a quarterback — everything runs through me. I just have to make sure I’m putting my teammates and successful positions.
The Wildcast, Episode 291: Arizona's Sam Thomas on season expectations, her 'grandma role' and life off the court
“Everyone needs to know where everyone is going. They just need to know how the system works ... to perfection.”
None of this surprises Arizona coach Adia Barnes, who first saw McDonald’s potential when the guard was in high school. Barnes knew that it was just a matter of time before all McDonald’s positive qualities showed themselves.
“Now, did I know how much she would grow? No, but I knew she would flourish,” Barnes said. “I’m impressed by the woman she’s become, and it’s been fun to be part of it.”
Barnes called McDonald “a true leader. She cares about her teammates and gives her heart to this team.”
By working with Erdogan, McDonald is securing a legacy that will last long after she leaves.
McDonald only had to see the freshman from Turkey in practice a few times to grasp why Barnes recruited her.
“Once we did contact … seeing what she was doing to people I was like, ‘Ooh, I like that about her — she’s nice,’” McDonald said. “Derin’s a lefty and lefties are hard to guard. We were doing one-on-one, and I saw how hard she goes — non-stop — and she works hard. She’s a competitor. She can get to the basket. (She’s) a real physical guard, a little finesse, crafty and she’s got a little wiggle to her. She’s very creative. I was like, ‘Yeah, I like her. I like her a lot. I like her game.’”
McDonald started giving Erdogan tips in the moment. When they start watching game film, she plans on showing the freshman what to look for.
When the two point guards go head to head, however, McDonald doesn’t stop to give tips. McDonald said she beats Erdogan every time, but that is to be expected when an All-American goes up against a true freshman. The practice tests mean Erdogan should be stronger and ready for anything that Pac-12 opponents throw her way.
“It’s really hard to defend her — like really hard,” Erdogan said. “At the same time, I’m improving my defense, my quickness reactions. When you guard Aari, you really need to focus more than other players, because she can do a move like in a second without looking up and noticing it. You have to really focus on that.
“Aari’s on another level — a higher level. …she’s really fast, she’s really experienced, and she knows what to do before playing pick and roll, for example. She’s really helped me be competitive in practices and stay tough mentally. … My teammates and Aari are pushing me to be a great player each day.”
By helping Erdogan, McDonald is paying forward what Kelsey Plum — one of the best to ever play college basketball — did for her when she was a shy freshman at Washington.
“That brought me back: When I came in as a freshman, (there was) a new system, new teammates, and coaches. You have to learn everything, all over again …” McDonald said. “That’s what I did for Derin, especially seeing her potential now. She’s really good as a freshman, very impressive. And when I leave, this will be her team. I’m just showing her the ins and outs, telling her what to do on plays, and (how to) read.”
Rim shots
- Erdogan selected Arizona because she liked that Barnes had played in Turkey, uses a European style of play, and recruits other European players. Now that she’s in Tucson, Erdogan said she likes her coach’s style of teaching.
“I’m really glad that she’s my coach — really, really happy,” Erdogan said.
McDonald said she’s been impressed with Cate Reese in practices.
“You can never go wrong with her effort. She goes 100% all the time makes other posts work,” McDonald said. “This year, she’s more vocal … helping out the new posts.”
Transfers Trinity Baptiste and Bendu Yeaney have also impressed, McDonald said. And post player Semaj Smith has more of a competitive edge as a junior. “She’s battling more this year,” McDonald said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!