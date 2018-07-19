The Arizona Wildcats have hired a new assistant women's basketball coach.
April Phillips has been named associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. She replaces Sunny Smallwood, who left the program last month for a job at Montana State.
A native of Long Beach, California, Phillips spent the last three years on staff at Loyola Marymount. She was promoted from assistant coach to associate head coach in June 2016. LMU coach Charity Elliott called Phillips "a superstar in this business" at the time of the promotion.
Before LMU, Phillips spent one season as a graduate manager at Georgia Tech and another season as an assistant at the University of New Haven. Phillips is a Xavier graduate.