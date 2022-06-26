Wildcats add San Diego's best high school player to 2023 recruiting class

The Arizona Wildcats landed one of the top high school juniors in the country on Sunday, when La Jolla (Calif.) Country Day Prep forward Breya Cunningham committed to the Class of 2023.

Cunningham posted a video to her Instagram page along with the words: "Playtime Over….100000% COMMITTED!!!" The five-star recruit chose the Wildcats while in Tucson for an official visit, picking them over offers from Texas, Oregon, USC, Texas and UCLA. ESPN.com lists her as the No. 10 player in the Class of 2023.

As a junior, the 6-foot-4-inch Cunningham averaged 18.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Her team won the CIF-San Diego Section title, and Cunningham was named section player of the year.

Earlier this month, Cunningham was named to Team USA's U17 national team.

Cunningham is the second player to commit to the Wildcats' 2023 class, joining Las Vegas wing Montaya Dew. Dew is rated No. 9 nationally by ESPN. Cuninngham attends La Jolla Country Day, the same school that produced former Stanford star Candice Wiggins and Washington sharpshooter Kelsey Plum.

Coach Adia Barnes is also a native San Diegan, having attended Mission Bay High School. Cunningham is her first UA recruit from her hometown.

