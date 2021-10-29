Wildcats — and fans — are back after COVID-19 restrictions shuttered McKale Center last season

The Wildcats are back — and so are their fans.
Nearly 6,000 of them packed into McKale Center to witness Arizona cruise to an 84-25 victory over Eastern New Mexico in Thursday night's exhibition game. The team hadn't played in front of its home crowd since March 1, 2020, a loss to Cal.
Since then, the 22nd-ranked Wildcats have become a national power. Last year, the team played in its first-ever Final Four and came within a 3-pointer of beating Stanford for the national championship.
“I feel like it’s been long-awaited, especially with everything going on with COVID,” junior guard Taylor Chavez said of her first game as a Wildcat, which was attended by 5,948 fans. “(It’s) a great fanbase, and they're very loud and vocal and they make the atmosphere a lot more fun. It was a great experience.”
Things seemed back to normal, except that everyone not playing basketball or coaching wore masks.
The night started out with the introduction of the starters — "super senior" Sam Thomas came out of the tunnel last — and ended with the banging of the drum, something the Wildcats do every win. This time, instead of one Wildcat being awarded with the opportunity to bang the drum, all of them participated. The loudest cheer was reserved for UA coach Adia Barnes.
For Chavez and freshman Madi Conner, who led the UA with 12 points apiece, the tradition was special.
“That was really, really fun,” Chavez said.
“It just brings even more energy,” said Conner, who also grabbed three steals. “It just makes it an even better atmosphere.”
The Wildcats' other signature tradition was back as well. Arizona's players ran around high-fiving the fans sitting around the court before heading back to the locker room.
Chavez said something else made the game fun.
"My teammates,” Chavez said. “Every time a play happened, the bench was super excited. I felt like there was great energy from the crowd. And on top of that, I really feel like my team made every play, whether it was Madi hitting a 3 (or) whether it was a seal from (Helena) Pueyo, there was just a great atmosphere just with my team.”
Swarming defense
Arizona typically has one of the toughest defenses in the nation. And on Thursday night, the Wildcats and grabbed 21 steals and had seven blocks. Bendu Yeaney accounted for four steals and two blocks; Shaina Pellington added four steals and Conner chipped in with three. Ariyah Copeland had three blocks.
Barnes used three main lineups throughout the evening. All seemed to get hands on the ball, cutting off lanes and forcing shot clock violations.
Barnes said the Wildcats' defense is still a work in progress.
"It's something we emphasize, and if you don't do that, you are not going to play,” Barnes said. “It's funny because that possession when Madi was guarding like five dribbles, she was happy. But you know what I love? The bench was like cheering for her. That was good because these kids come from high school (and) they have bad habits. It's breaking those habits and stuff they do, and we correct every day. To see her guard in the ball like that was really good because they're capable. … They are all completely out of their comfort zone and they are being challenged. But that's what we do. To play here, you have to play defense, and it's exciting.”
Settling on 10
Barnes plans to play a 10-player rotation during the season.
Thursday, she went with a starting lineup of Sam Thomas, Cate Reese, Lauren Ware, Shaina Pellington and Yeaney.
Who will be the other five? Barnes hasn’t said yet. Copeland, Chavez, Conner, Helena Pueyo, Koi Love and Netty Vonleh all seem to be in the mix.
“It's hard as a coach. I can't play 15 players (Nov. 12) against Louisville, but I think that I think we're a team that can go deep,” Barnes said. “I know it's a challenge for as a coach though, because I really wish I could play everybody equally. But I just can't — people need to get into a rhythm. I know that but it's going to be hard because everybody's good. And everybody can play.
“I think it’s shows how the program has evolved because we shouldn’t have freshmen coming in and starting. …Now, it’s harder to come in and play right away because we are better.”
Rim Shots
• Love was hit in the mouth with 3:43 left in the first half and did not return. Barnes said Love needed stitches, but did not suffer a concussion.
• Eleven players scored Thursday, with Conner, Chavez and Copeland (12 points) the only players in double figures.