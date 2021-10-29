Wildcats — and fans — are back after COVID-19 restrictions shuttered McKale Center last season

"It's something we emphasize, and if you don't do that, you are not going to play,” Barnes said. “It's funny because that possession when Madi was guarding like five dribbles, she was happy. But you know what I love? The bench was like cheering for her. That was good because these kids come from high school (and) they have bad habits. It's breaking those habits and stuff they do, and we correct every day. To see her guard in the ball like that was really good because they're capable. … They are all completely out of their comfort zone and they are being challenged. But that's what we do. To play here, you have to play defense, and it's exciting.”