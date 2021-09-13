Wildcats announce Riccardo Fois is joining Tommy Lloyd's staff as assistant coach

Fois thanked Suns owner Robert Sarver, general manager James Jones and coach Monty Williams, saying he "could not have been more fortunate to work with better leaders than those three."

Foyce said in a statement that he "woke up with a smile on my face every day" while working for the Suns, and called it "a thrill to be a small part of the team's resurgence." Phoenix advanced to this season's NBA Finals before losing to Milwaukee.

Foyce noted his longtime relationship with Lloyd as a reason to jumping to the UA.

"We share the same vision for the program — recruit the best players on and off the court and do everything we can to make them better in both of those areas," he said. "He is an outstanding coach and an even better person and I’m excited to join his staff as an assistant coach at the University of Arizona.”

Fois’ hire now completes Lloyd’s first Arizona staff, which is split almost evenly between those with Gonzaga and Arizona ties. The lone exception is Robinson, a veteran assistant who grew to know Lloyd through the strong Gonzaga-North Carolina relationship.

Lloyd has also hired former Gonzaga and Grand Canyon aide TJ Benson as his special assistant and recruiting coordinator, and former UA player Jason Gardner as director of player relations. Two other former Gonzaga staffers, Rem Bakamus (director of player development) and Ken Nakagawa (director of advanced scouting) have also joined the UA staff in support roles.

