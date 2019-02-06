As the calendar flips to February — and the second half of the Pac-12 season — questions are swirling about the Arizona Wildcats’ women’s basketball team.
And that, believe it or not, is a good thing.
Arizona is relevant for the first time in years, and in the midst of the biggest turnaround in program history. The team is 14-7, having already won eight more games than it did all last season. The Wildcats beat a pair of ranked teams — Cal and Arizona State. They are only allowing 58.8 points per game, the fourth-best total in the Pac-12; and 39.1 percent shooting, third-best in the league.
The team that was picked to finish 10th in the preseason poll might even make the postseason. For most of January, Arizona (14-7, 4-6) was listed as a bubble team by NCAA Tournament bracketologists. The Wildcats will need to play better in the second half of the conference season to make The Big Dance. They’ll take on Washington (8-15, 1-10) Thursday night in Seattle.
“One test for us is winning in Washington,” UA coach Adia Barnes said. “If you make postseason play, you have to win against teams you are supposed to beat. It’s hard. And it’s hard on the road. … For us it’s about learning to win — we’re not there yet. If we were, we would have closed out (in a triple-overtime loss) against UCLA. We would have reacted better against Oregon. We’re getting there, but we’re not there yet. We have not arrived. With more experience, we’ll be a lot better.”
Through the first half of the Pac-12 season, the Wildcats developed a reputation for being relentless. They altered shots, deflected passes, and got steals. They didn’t give their opponents space to create. The UA ranks second in the Pac-12 with 9.2 steals per game, with Aari McDonald and Sam Thomas leading the way. As recently as early January, the Wildcats’ scoring defense was ranked in the Top 10 in the nation.
Dominque McBryde said the Wildcats have “an attack mentality and just want to shut teams down.”
And when they struggle, the Wildcats bounce back. In each of their six Pac-12 losses, they had a stretch in the third or fourth quarter where they made a run. Arizona outscored ASU 22-14 in the third quarter of Friday’s loss in Tempe; on Jan. 13, the UA outscored Stanford 21-16 in the fourth quarter. Though Arizona lost both games, the hot streaks were an encouraging sign.
“We have some competitors who don’t want to quit and they just find a way,” Barnes said. “When you have a will, you are not giving up and you fight through things.
“I’m extremely proud of them. We’ve had a really good year so far. We’re a young, inexperienced program that hasn’t won in a long time. Our culture has completely changed in the last three years. We’re showing we are made for it, we’re fighting and we’re hungry.”
If Barnes and the Wildcats could get one game back, it’d be the 98-93, triple-overtime loss to UCLA on Jan. 27. Despite being outrebounded 58-48, missing 16 free throws and playing without McBryde — who fouled out in the second quarter — they almost pulled it out in regulation.
Arizona led by two points when UCLA got a second-chance basket off an offensive rebound and scored with five seconds remaining in regulation.
Despite that, and last week’s loss to Arizona State, Barnes believes the Wildcats “control their own destiny.” And, really, there isn’t much to lose. The Wildcats have averaged 12.3 overall wins — and just 4.1 Pac-12 wins — per season since the end of the 2007-08 season, when coach Joan Bonvicini was fired. This year’s team has 14 overall victories and four league victories with eight regular season games remaining. One more win — number 15 — would clinch a .500 record, good enough for a spot in the WNIT. Barnes took part in that tournament as a player, helping Bonvicini’s Wildcats to a 1996 WNIT title. The coach believes the lessons Arizona has learned in the first half will pay off over the next eight games and into postseason.
“Now it’s about getting better at the small things,” she said. “We are not a championship culture yet. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. We’ve won some 100-meter races and we’ve gotten smoked a couple of times. But we’re getting faster and making the tournament would be a tremendous achievement because we’re not there yet. We’ve had a great year so far and if it ended today I would be so proud of what they’ve done and we’re going to continue to get better.”