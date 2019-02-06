By the numbers

12.3

Arizona has averaged 12.3 wins per season in the 10 years since Joan Bonvicini was fired.

4.1

The Wildcats have averaged 4.1 Pac-12 wins per season during that same time span.

14

This year's UA team has already won 14 games. The Wildcats will play at least nine more games — eight in the regular season, and one (and possibly more) in the Pac-12 Tournament.

4

This year's team has already won four Pac-12 games. They have eight regular-season conference games remaining.