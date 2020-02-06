Wildcats are rebounding better, and winning more. Here's why.

Assuming players are evenly matched physically and in judging the angles of how the ball might bounce off the glass, much of rebounding success simply comes down to focus, toughness and determination.

Miller says the Wildcats have improved in blocking out and being physical against opponents in rebounding, and the insertion of Gettings into the Wildcats’ starting lineup may also have helped. Gettings averaged just 2.5 rebounds a game in nonconference play before he missed a month with his Nov. 28 injury, but is averaging 4.3 so far in Pac-10 games — including 12 at WSU.

“When you’ve got me, Josh and Zeke at the 3-4-5 to start, it makes it really hard on the other team to keep getting defensive rebounds when we’re all kind of running in there,” Gettings said. “We’re all really strong. I think me and Zeke hit 19 on NBA bench (a measure of how many times players can bench press 185 pounds) earlier in the year, and Josh is strong as a bull.”

But can they sustain it, no matter who is in the lineup, against USC and UCLA?

There may be no bigger concern on Miller’s mind this week, judging by how he discussed it during his news conference Tuesday.