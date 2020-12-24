Wildcats are undefeated in the one area that matters most this season: COVID-19 tests

At home, the Wildcats don’t venture out much more. They don’t eat in restaurants and don’t even have team meals together, while meetings are shortened and participants reduced.

“Everything’s really to go. Everything’s in a box,” Miller said. “When we’re in a closed space, we have the doors wide open. We’re in a clean area. We all have masks on. We try to do things in shorter bursts — if you were in a film (room) for a 20 minute session, I think that’s been cut in half to 10.

Things are so restrictive that starting wing Dalen Terry said his toughest adjustments as a freshman this season so far have not been on the court, but off it.

“Being basketball players, we know around town there’s a lot of eyes on us so we really cannot be seen messing up,” Terry said. “So we try to stay out of the public as much as possible. We go get our food to go and come back home. If we’re on University (Boulevard), we go get our food from there and come right back home.

“We don’t really do a lot of things that’s going to risk our chances of getting COVID because we all want to play.”