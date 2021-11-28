Wildcats avoid upsets, grow on the court during memorable trip to paradise

“Even in the tough games, we still find ways to win,” Reese said. “We could have been upset (by Vanderbilt) and we weren’t. I think it was just the grand determination at the end of the game. I mean Shaina (Pellington) hitting that shot at the end of the game, it was not going to overtime.

"It was big. (Friday night), winning that game (against DePaul) was big, and … shutting (Rutgers) down from the beginning (on Saturday). We’re just getting better every game. I think there's things that we still need to work on. But yeah, it was a huge week for us.”

Reese finished with 16 points in 13 minutes in Saturday’s 80-44 win over Rutgers, one day after posting 19 points and eight rebounds against DePaul.

Saturday marked the Wildcats' most complete effort of the tournament. They held the Scarlet Knights to two points in the first quarter and six in the second, taking a 46-8 lead into halftime.

“The previous two games, that wasn’t really us,” Reese said. “… I think it was coming out intense for us was the big thing.”

While known for being one of the better defensive teams in the country, the Wildcats came out wanting to prove something Saturday: that they are good on offense, too.