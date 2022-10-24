Wildcats' Azuolas Tubelis named to Pac-12's preseason first team

After putting together a first-team all-Pac-12 season in 2021-22, Arizona junior forward Azuolas Tubelis is expected to do the same this time.

Tubelis was named to the Pac-12’s preseason first team Monday, while teammates Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson were named to the second team, and Oumar Ballo was one of six players given honorable mention.

Media who regularly cover the league voted for the preseason teams, while coaches vote for the league’s the postseason awards. The Pac-12 then places 10 players on the first team and five for the second team on both preseason and postseason awards.

Averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds last season, Tubelis is one of four first-team picks in 2021-22 who is returning to the Pac-12 this season, along with USC's Drew Peterson, UCLA's Tyger Campbell and UCLA's Jaime Jaquez, all three of whom are also on the preseason first team this season.

The Pac-12 is also expected to release its official preseason poll on Wednesday, in advance of its annual media day in San Francisco. The Pac-12 release Monday announcing preseason all-league teams referred to UCLA as the “preseason league favorite,” while UA is expected to be picked second based on its Associated Press preseason ranking of 17 (UCLA is ranked No. 8).

Tubelis, Kriisa at Pac-12 media day

Arizona will be featured at the Pac-12 media day podium on the late side of both the women’s and men’s events this week.

At the Pac-12 women’s media day on Tuesday, UA coach Adia Barnes and players Shaina Pellington and Helena Pueyo will appear on Pac-12 Network at 12:15 p.m. and on the main podium (which can be seen via Pac-12 stream) for media questions at 2:40 p.m.

On Wednesday at the men’s media day, Tubelis and Kriisa will join UA coach Tommy Lloyd on the Pac-12 Network at 12:45 p.m. and on the podium at 3:10 p.m.

Pac-12 media days not only showcase interviews but also film players and coaches for promotional spots that the network uses all season.

Kriisa named to Cousy Award list

Kriisa was one of 20 players named Monday to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Award given to the top point guard in college basketball.

Kriisa averaged 9.7 points and 4.7 assists last season while posting a 2.2 assist-turnover ratio for the 33-4 Wildcats. He is expected to play a major leadership role as a junior this season after spending the late summer playing a key role for his native Estonia in World Cup qualifying and Eurobasket play.

The four other Naismith positional award watch lists are expected to be released daily this week, with Tubelis likely to be named on the Karl Malone (power forward) watch list.