Four-star Lexi Blue committed to Virginia Tech on Thursday morning. The 6-foot wing out of Orlando's Lake Highland Prep had Arizona as one of her finalists.

She was in Tucson in June, just ahead of her visit to Virginia Tech.

Blue is ranked No. 31 overall by ESPN HoopGurlz for the Class of 2024 and is one of only a handful of top players who have committed early in the class. Most recruits in this cycle are waiting until the fall to take official visits, and that's when Arizona's Class of 2024 will start to take shape.

The Wildcats are in on a number of top players for the class, including Devin Coppinger (ranked No. 37). The 5-11 guard out of Washington took an unofficial visit to UA in May.