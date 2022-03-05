Wildcats beat Cal, cut down nets in regular-season finale at McKale Center

Just over an hour after the Arizona Wildcats put away California 89-61 at McKale Center to cap off their magical regular season, with nearly everybody having left the building with a reason to smile, smoke billowed out of the north McKale Center rafters.

Everyone else had to go. Fire alarms screamed and the place was evacuated quickly. McKale Center had both been figuratively on fire with pregame and postgame celebrations and then, maybe, it was literally on fire.

However you look at it, there was no doubting the electricity in the air.

The second-ranked Wildcats, who finished the regular season at 28-3 overall and 18-2 in the Pac-12, entered the first season under coach Tommy Lloyd unranked and picked to finish fourth in the conference.

“From where we started to where we are now, I didn’t expect that,” Lloyd said. “This is what I came down here to try to do. I didn’t have a timeline on it but, I guess, why not now?”

Why not? Though they wobbled under the emotion of the afternoon, allowing Cal to go on an 11-2 run at the end of the first half to cut their lead to single digits at halftime, the Wildcats put on a show with that featured both veterans and potential future stars.