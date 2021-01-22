Wildcats beat Utah in McKale Center, but still aren't satisfied with performance

Even when it seems easy, it’s not.
Welcome to life in the Pac-12.
Arizona rolled into the fourth quarter with of Friday night’s game against Utah holding a 19-point lead. Minutes later, the Utes cut it to six.
Aari McDonald did what she does when her team needs her — she meets the moment. With less than a minute left, Arizona’s preseason All-American guard calmly knocked down two free throws as 10th-ranked Arizona outlasted Utah 66-54 at McKale Center.
Arizona extended its winning streak to four games. The Wildcats have won 41 of their last 49. Friday also continued the Wildcats’ dominance of Utah. They have taken four straight games from the Utes for the first time and have won 9 of the first 11 league games for the first time in 17 years.
McDonald entered the game needing 17 points to reach 2,000 for her career; she finished with 20 points. The milestone came when she hit her first of two free throws just 12 seconds before giving UA a 58-51 lead. McDonald also had four assists and three steals.
This night didn’t just belong to McDonald. Forward Cate Reese also hit a milestone going over 1,000 points. Reese finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, finishing one rebound shy of the 17th double-double of her career. She also grabbed three steals.
However, neither of them were satisfied with their performances.
“I can’t even really be happy right now; it’s a blessing. But we played like crap. I feel like we lost. We’ve got to get better,” McDonald said.
Bendu Yeaney ignited the team in the first half, scoring 11 of her 13 points in the second quarter. Yeaney went on a 5-0 run of her own, capping it off with a 3-pointer to give UA a 21-18 lead. Yeaney grabbed a steal, then on the Utes next possession she flew across the court to alter a wide-open 3e-point shot.
“Bendu was phenomenal today,” UA coach Adia Barnes said. “She really got us going and was a difference-maker, for sure.”
With 11 seconds left in the half, the Wildcats had a scary moment. Utah set an illegal screen and Yeaney’s left ankle turned and she fell to the floor. She walked off to the locker room on her own accord, but she was in pain. Yeaney is coming off an Achilles injury.
“It’s always scary when you see one of your teammates go down,” Reese said. “You never know how severe it is. And especially when she was on fire. No, but we were just more worried about if she was going to be able to play and if she was going to be OK.”
Yeaney returned to start the second half. She finished with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Arizona took a 30-20 lead into half time. Utah had 11 turnovers; UA outrebounded Utes 23-15.
UA’s defense intensified in the third quarter forcing seven turnovers and only giving up two second chance points.
But, then the fourth quarter came. In the last four minutes of the game, Utah went on runs of 7-0 and 8-3.
UA forced 29 turnovers and scored 21 points off them and had 19 steals.
No. 10 Arizona (11-2, 9-2 Pac-12) plays Colorado Sunday at 1 p.m. at McKale Center.