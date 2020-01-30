Wildcats beat Washington 75-72 for first true road win of season

More important, the Wildcats stayed settled down even when things started looking rough.

After blowing a 22-point lead in their 66-65 loss at ASU last Saturday, the Wildcats built up a 10-point lead midway through the first half and lost it all before halftime.

They could have given up then or in the second half, when Washington went on an early 11-0 run thanks to four 3-pointers and a layup from Stewart.

Seven different Washington players hit 3-pointers, seemingly one popping up over the shoulders of just about anyone wearing an Arizona uniform. Some of them were a result of defensive breakdowns, but Miller said he thought the Huskies mostly hit tough shots.

The potential for frustration was everywhere. But the Wildcats kept cool.

“Man, it's hard to win a game when the team makes 14” 3-pointers, Miller said. “I thought they had a great night from the 3-point line. Some maybe we could have contested better but there were other ones where they just made the shots. But to our guys’ credit, we kept playing all the way to the end.”

Miller said he was sure that some of UA’s recent experiences on the road encouraged them to keep at it, something both Baker and Stone Gettings agreed with after the game.