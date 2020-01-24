Wildcats believe in Dalen Terry, who is passed over for McDonald's game; Zeke Nnaji was, too

“I think Stone has to settle in just a little bit,” Miller said. “He wants it badly, and he’s important part of our team. … Sometimes that’s an adjustment to be in there at the very beginning of each half, and kind of slow down and take what the defense gives you. But when Stone’s in the game, it gives us more space on the court for drives. We have more of a four-around-one look on offense.

“Stone competes on defense, but I think production-wise we need a little bit more from him. I think we’re all very confident that he can do it.”

While forward Ira Lee scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench against Colorado last Saturday, the fact that he isn’t a perimeter shooter works against him as a potential starter. Still, Miller said “Ira deserves more of an opportunity.”

Jeter easing back

Meanwhile, Miller said Chase Jeter has rejoined the team for limited work, though it appears unlikely he would play Saturday. Miller said Jeter reported back pain during a Jan. 14 practice, and Jeter did not play against Utah or Colorado.

“We’re starting to implement him back,” Miller said. “Noncontact first, and then he moves toward actual practice. So I really don’t know if he would be able to play.”