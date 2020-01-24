Wildcats believe in Dalen Terry, who is passed over for McDonald's game; Zeke Nnaji was, too

Unless he lands Southern California wing Ziaire Williams or another unsigned five-star high school senior this spring, Sean Miller won’t have a future Wildcat in the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Of course, not having an All-American isn’t always a bad thing.
Because, like UA signee Dalen Terry was passed over this year, Zeke Nnaji and Brandon Williams weren’t invited to the prestigious high school game, either.
Williams, who wasn’t named to the McDonald’s game in 2018, went on to become UA’s second-leading scorer as a freshman even as ongoing knee issues flared up, eventually costing him all of this season.
Last year, Nnaji wasn’t invited to join fellow UA commits Nico Mannion and Josh Green in the McDonald’s game — yet CBS Sports just this week rated him the No. 3 freshman in the nation, behind only Duke’s Vernon Carey and Washington’s Isaiah Stewart.
Nnaji leads the 22nd-ranked Wildcats, who travel to Arizona State on Saturday night, in both scoring (16.7) and rebounding (8.7). He’s also the ninth-leading percentage shooter (65.3%) in the country.
Nnaji doesn’t usually miss. But the McDonald’s selectors missed him.
Maybe Terry can also prove some people wrong. If so, Miller probably wouldn’t be surprised.
“Similar to Zeke, it doesn’t really matter to me, or us, where he’s rated,” Miller said of Terry on Thursday, just before rosters for the April 1 game were announced. “We believe in him as a player. We’ve watched him very closely. He’s a great competitor.
“He does it on defense and on offense. You could play him at a number of different places on the court. He’s a great passer, a fun guy to play with. We’re really excited to have him.”
Arizona pursued several players who made the McDonald’s game: Nimari Burnett (Texas Tech), Josh Christopher (unsigned), Dawson Garcia (Marquette), Caleb Love (North Carolina), Daishen Nix (UCLA), and DJ Steward (Duke).
Pacers find value with McConnell
Miller took advantage of the one-game week to attend Wednesday’s Suns-Pacers game and visit with former Wildcats Deandre Ayton and T.J. McConnell.
“It makes for kind of a late night to go up and back,” Miller said, “but I was really happy to do it.”
During the Pacers’ 112-87 romp over the Suns, McConnell — a point guard in his first year with Indiana — scored 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting and dished 11 assists.
“At times he might have been one of the best players on the court,” Miller said. “It’s just great to see him have such a positive impact as an NBA player and I know the Pacers really, really love him.”
McConnell averaged just 3.5 points and 3.5 assists over their first four games with the Pacers. But he now averages 6.4 points and 4.7 assists, becoming a key contributor off the bench who also started one game.
McConnell played four seasons for the 76ers, making a total of $4.4 million before signing a two-year deal worth $7 million with the Pacers last July.
“He may have outperformed his contracts more than any player in the last four or five years,” Miller said. “He’s been valuable to a rebuilding project in Philly and they eventually became a playoff team. I know they hated to lose him, and then just watching him play (at Phoenix), he clearly has command of the court when he’s in the game.”
Gettings will stay in starting five
Miller said he would keep forward Stone Gettings in the starting lineup after the grad transfer averaged five points and two rebounds in his first two starts against Utah and Colorado last weekend.
Starting Gettings gives the Wildcats the ability to better stretch defenses with his perimeter shooting threat while Nnaji plays inside at center.
On Saturday, the Wildcats will be matching that look up against a smaller ASU lineup that features the 6-8 Romello White inside, although on Jan. 30 at Washington, Nnaji may be directly facing the 6-9, 250-pound Stewart.
“I think Stone has to settle in just a little bit,” Miller said. “He wants it badly, and he’s important part of our team. … Sometimes that’s an adjustment to be in there at the very beginning of each half, and kind of slow down and take what the defense gives you. But when Stone’s in the game, it gives us more space on the court for drives. We have more of a four-around-one look on offense.
“Stone competes on defense, but I think production-wise we need a little bit more from him. I think we’re all very confident that he can do it.”
While forward Ira Lee scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench against Colorado last Saturday, the fact that he isn’t a perimeter shooter works against him as a potential starter. Still, Miller said “Ira deserves more of an opportunity.”
Jeter easing back
Meanwhile, Miller said Chase Jeter has rejoined the team for limited work, though it appears unlikely he would play Saturday. Miller said Jeter reported back pain during a Jan. 14 practice, and Jeter did not play against Utah or Colorado.
“We’re starting to implement him back,” Miller said. “Noncontact first, and then he moves toward actual practice. So I really don’t know if he would be able to play.”
Helping fellow Aussies
After posting a plea last week for followers to donate to the Australian Red Cross in its efforts to help with the Australian bush fires, freshman guard Josh Green said the organization reached out to thank him.
Green said his post has “done well throughout social media,” but he didn’t yet know how much might have been raised for the Red Cross as a result.
“They appreciated my efforts and I just felt like it was the least I could do,” Green said. “This is where I came from and it’s devastating seeing that happening. … I appreciate everybody being able to support me in that.”