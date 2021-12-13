Wildcats' best-ever recruiting class grows with addition of New York guard Paris Clark

The best recruiting class in Arizona women’s basketball history got even better on Monday night, when Paris Clark — a five-star recruit in the class of 2022 — verbally committed to the Wildcats.
“Where I’m supposed to be,” Clark posted to Instagram, along with the hashtag #committed.
The New York-born guard had been verbally committed to UCLA, but did not sign with the Bruins when the NCAA's early signing period began last month. The Long Island Lutheran High School star is listed by ESPN as the fifth-best guard in the 2022 class and the No. 21 overall recruit in the country.
Clark joins a UA recruiting class that was already the most accomplished in program history. Maya Nnaji, the sister of former UA forward Zeke Nnaji, is the highest-rated player in what is now a four-person class. She is joined by Kailyn Gilbert from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and Lemyah Hylton of London, Ontario, Canada.
The Wildcats’ class was ranked sixth nationally when the early signing period began, though it’s certain to improve with the addition of Clark.
Cats continue to climb, prove doubters wrong
Days after last spring’s national championship game, the way-too-early polls for the 2021-22 season came out. UA, the runner-up to Stanford, was not in the Top 25.
This fall, in AP’s preseason poll, UA started at No. 22.
The lack of respect was felt by the Wildcats, and it didn't take long for them to prove they had been underrated.
Six weeks into the season, the narrative has quickly shifted as UA is 9-0 for just the fourth time in program history, and ranked No. 4 in this week’s AP poll — the highest regular-season ranking in program history.
In this week’s ESPN power rankings, Arizona was listed as one of the unbeaten teams — along with No. 7-ranked Tennessee — that are contenders for the Final Four.
The then-No. 6 Wildcats picked up their ninth win with a 77-60 victory over New Mexico on Sunday afternoon at McKale Center.
“I’m proud of what our team has accomplished so far,” Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. “I am very excited. However, we still have a long way to go. We’re not focused on rankings, and we have to get better for Pac-12 play. I am happy for the program. We’ve come a long way in five years.”
In those five years, Barnes has turned the program into a contender from a team that dwelled at the bottom of the Pac-12. It was a relatively quick climb after winning only six games in Barnes’ second year to a WNIT Championship in the third year, and then becoming a ranked team in 2019-20 that would have hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament had it not been canceled because of COVID-19. That paved the way for last year’s run to the national championship game and coming within one buzzer-beating basket of bringing home the trophy.
Making adjustments
Arizona played another game Sunday without sophomore forward Lauren Ware, who injured her knee just 27 seconds into the game against North Dakota State on Thursday night. Fortunately for the Wildcats, Ware’s injury isn’t major. She was still in a knee brace Sunday but was walking without crutches.
Barnes said she should be available for this Sunday’s game against No. 11 Texas in Las Vegas. However, if she’s not at 100%, Barnes will likely have her sit and wait for the Pac-12 opener at USC on Dec. 31.
Barnes said that the Wildcats are now playing without, “one of our best post defenders. She's the rim protector. She's one of our best communicators. … That's a lot. We're adjusting without her.”
The Wildcats grinded out a win against a really tough New Mexico team that employed zone defense for 40 minutes. In the first half, it was a back-and-forth game with Arizona not quite getting in its groove. At halftime, with UA up 35-32, Barnes made a few adjustments, including going to one of her small lineups.
“This was the game that was more for smaller players, because it was quick, it was like a track meet," Barnes said. "They (New Mexico) play a lot of possessions. It just wasn't a game for post players but Ariyah (Copeland), Netty (Vonleh) and Gisela (Sanchez), they're really important and we will really need them in the Pac 12.”
The Spanish connection
Sanchez, Helena Pueyo and New Mexico’s Paula Reus all played for Segle XXI and all were members of the Spanish National Team. Sanchez and Reus were on the U16 team together, while Pueyo was a few years ahead of them.
During warmups Sunday, Sanchez and Reus met at halfcourt and shared a laugh. Reus started, playing 30 minutes and scoring 15 points.
Late-night shooting
Saturday night, Sanchez and Pueyo could be found in McKale getting up extra shots. During Sunday’s game, Pueyo, who said she likes to look for “her shooters” wasn’t hesitant to let it fly.
She connected on 3 of 7 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. All of her 3s came in the second half as UA extended its lead.
Pueyo said that that late-night shooting session definitely helped.
“I’ve been missing my shot, but now … no. I’ve got it, so (I’ll) just keep going,” Pueyo said.
Pueyo played 31 minutes, most of it in the second half as part of the smaller lineup. She dished four assists and had four rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Missed opportunity
Barnes believes in playing the other Arizona teams every year. For UA, that means playing ASU (their Pac-12 rival), NAU (Friday’s opponent) and Grand Canyon. However, Barnes has been trying unsuccessfully to get a game with GCU scheduled for the past five years.
“To me, those are things that the ADs should get together and look at it fiscally and make us play each other," Barnes said.
“I think that makes sense because it saves both of us a lot of money — in over a couple years for to save $25,000 or so, that’s a lot of money in a women’s program,” Barnes said. “… But to me, it doesn't make sense to go across the country when you can drive down the road. I struggle with the fact that we can't get some of those games because it doesn't make any sense to me.
"(GCU doesn't) want to play us, I don’t understand. We've tried and there's excuses every year. It is what it is, but it is a little frustrating. But, if I was an AD, I would make us play each other because it doesn’t matter a win or a loss. It's in state and it's good experience for both. It's good for fans.”