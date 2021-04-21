Wildcats bring back April Phillips, add USC's Erin Grant to coaching staff

Phillips’ connection to Barnes runs deep. Phillips played at Xavier for coach Kevin McGuff (now at Ohio State) and assistant coach Mike Neighbors (now at Arkansas). McGuff gave Barnes her first opportunity to coach, at Washington; Barnes stayed with the Huskies when Neighbors’ replaced him in Seattle.

Phillips began her coaching career at Seton Hall as coordinator of basketball operations under Anne Donovan, a women’s basketball legend who coached Barnes with WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

“When we needed to hire another assistant coach, April was the first person that came to mind,” Barnes said. “I know her, I trust her, and we have a very good relationship.

“April and I both chose Arizona twice and we are thrilled to have her back a second time. She is the best recruiter on the West Coast and one of the best in the country, but she is much more than just a recruiter. April is a very talented coach with a great basketball mind, and she is going to take us to another level.”

Grant spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at USC. She helped bring in a top-10 recruiting class this past November, and has been integral in steering top transfers to the program.