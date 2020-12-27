Wildcats, Buffaloes ready to give it another shot after low-key Christmas

While the Wildcats have not been available for comment since their three-day break, Miller indicated beforehand that they were going to play it low-key.

“We’re obviously gonna really look after them as best we can,” Miller said. “But in Pima County …. there’s only so much any of us can do right now. Small gatherings, trying to follow the COVID protocols. We encourage our players to do that.”

By now, both coaches have plenty of reason to tread carefully. While UA has had seven schedule games postponed or canceled, the Buffaloes were forced to pull out of the Dec. 2 game at McKale and a Dec. 5 home game with Washington State because of their own COVID-19 issues.

They also played two games without players who were sidelined by contact tracing — and had Colorado State pull out of a Dec. 8 game because of its COVID issues.

Yet the Buffs have still managed to get in seven games, the same that Arizona has.

“A lot of it has to do with how many guys you have test positive,” Boyle said. “If you have one guy here and then a week or two later you have another guy (you’re OK) … and that’s what’s happened to us. It has not run through our team.