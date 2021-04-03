Wildcats can make NCAA Tournament history by upsetting Stanford in Sunday's final

“We’re the underdog,” McDonald said. “We kind of felt that way all season. That boosts our confidence and makes us play harder — that nobody thinks we can beat these top teams or even just accomplish the things we’ve accomplished …

“Hey, we’re made for it, like Coach says.”

The Wildcats are hungry, fearless, playing loose and having fun — the embodiment of the “dog mentality” that Barnes preaches.

“I think that when you find those people that play with that chip, they don’t care, that aren’t afraid,” she said.

“It’s not always going to be perfect. We aren’t going to win every game. But we fight. … the things that you aren’t going to question about Arizona (are that) we’re going to make it tough for you. We’re not afraid. We don’t care who you are, what you did, what’s it says on paper. We’re going to do our job to the best of our ability. Now, if we win or lose, we walk away and we’re OK. But I feel like when we do those things, everything else takes care of itself.”

It’s not easy to keep winning in a tournament like this, where a different, talented team awaits you on a few days’ notice. Even Barnes admitted that the Wildcats “aren’t the best team.”