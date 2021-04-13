Wildcats can provide significant pay boost to job favorites Tommy Lloyd, Damon Stoudamire

While Lloyd’s salary easily makes him one of the highest-paid assistants in college basketball — and better paid than most non-power-conference head coaches — Arizona still would be doubling his salary if they paid him at the same rate that Miller made.

That isn’t the case with Pastner or Musselman, who drew interest just as they are both in the process of negotiating contract extensions with their current schools.

Musselman reportedly agreed to a new deal with Arkansas late Monday, following through on his athletic director's promise from last month.

“I anticipate that Eric will have a brand new contract and that we won’t be relying on his current contract moving forward whenever we have an opportunity to sit down and talk about it,” Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in late March. “And I anticipate that Eric won’t be the 13th highest-paid coach in the SEC under his new agreement.”

Pastner has been working off a six-year deal that is set to expire in 2022-23. He made $2.0 million last season and is scheduled to make $2.2 million next season and $2.4 million in 2022-23.