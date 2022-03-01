Wildcats' Cate Reese named to All-Pac-12 team; Sam Thomas, Helena Pueyo also honored

Arizona seniors Cate Reese and Sam Thomas picked up All-Pac-12 honors in the conference's awards selections, while Helena Pueyo earned an honorable mention.
For the third straight season, Reese was named to the All-Pac-12 team. The UA forward is having a career year, averaging a career-high 14.6 points per game, including four games with 20 or more points. Reese led all starters in shooting percentage (45%) and rebounds per game (6.2). Reese suffered a separated shoulder at Washington State two weekends ago, and is unlikely to play in this week's Pac-12 Tournament. The Wildcats open tournament play against either No. 5 Colorado or No. 12 Washington on Thursday afternoon.
Thomas earned All-Defensive honors for the third consecutive season while also receiving an honorable mention for All-Pac-12. Thomas has led the Wildcats in blocks each of the last three years, blocking 25 shots in 26 games in 2021-22.
Pueyo picked up a defensive team honorable mention after blocking a career-high 15 shots in 26 appearances, contributing mainly as one of the top role players on the team.
