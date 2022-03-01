Wildcats' Cate Reese named to All-Pac-12 team; Sam Thomas, Helena Pueyo also honored

Arizona seniors Cate Reese and Sam Thomas picked up All-Pac-12 honors in the conference's awards selections, while Helena Pueyo earned an honorable mention.

For the third straight season, Reese was named to the All-Pac-12 team. The UA forward is having a career year, averaging a career-high 14.6 points per game, including four games with 20 or more points. Reese led all starters in shooting percentage (45%) and rebounds per game (6.2). Reese suffered a separated shoulder at Washington State two weekends ago, and is unlikely to play in this week's Pac-12 Tournament. The Wildcats open tournament play against either No. 5 Colorado or No. 12 Washington on Thursday afternoon.

Thomas earned All-Defensive honors for the third consecutive season while also receiving an honorable mention for All-Pac-12. Thomas has led the Wildcats in blocks each of the last three years, blocking 25 shots in 26 games in 2021-22.

Pueyo picked up a defensive team honorable mention after blocking a career-high 15 shots in 26 appearances, contributing mainly as one of the top role players on the team.

Pac-12 women's basketball awards Player of the Year: Haley Jones, Stanford Defensive Player of the Year: Cameron Brink, Stanford Freshman of the Year: Gianna Kneepkens, Utah Sixth Player of the Year: Quay Miller, Colorado Co-Most Improved Player of the Year: Jordyn Jenkins, USC Co-Most Improved Player of the Year: Bella Murekatete, Washington State John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year: Tara VanDerveer, Stanford All-Pac-12 Team Cameron Brink, Stanford (forward) Mya Hollingshed, Colorado (forward) Lexie Hull, Stanford (guard) Jordyn Jenkins, USC (forward) Haley Jones, Stanford (guard) Gianna Kneepkens, Utah (guard) Charlisse Leger-Walker, Washington State (guard) Jade Loville, Arizona State (guard/forward) Charisma Osborne, UCLA (guard) Te-Hina Paopao, Oregon (guard) Cate Reese, Arizona (forward) Endyia Rogers, Oregon (guard) Nyara Sabally, Oregon (forward) IImar'I Thomas, UCLA (forward) Talia von Oelhoffen, Oregon State (guard) Honorable mention: Jayda Curry, Cal; Krystal Leger-Walker, Washington State; Kennady McQueen, Utah; Quay Miller, Coloreado; Nancy Mulkey, Washington; Jordan Sanders, USC; Sam Thomas, Arizona; Haley Van Dyke, Washington. All-Defensive Team Cameron Brink, Stanford (forward) Lexie Hull, Stanford (guard) Sam Thomas, Arizona (guard) Kindyll Wetta, Colorado (guard) Anna Wilson, Stanford (guard) Honorable mention: Taya Corosdale, Oregon State; Mael Gilles, Arizona State; Krystal Leger-Walker, Washington State; Rayah Marshall, USC; Leilani McIntosh, Cal; Nancy Mulkey, Washington; Charisma Osborne, UCLA; Helena Pueyo, Arizona; Jordan Sanders, USC; Maddie Scherr, Oregon; Haley Van Dyke, Washington. All-Freshman Team Jayda Curry, Cal (guard) Jenna Johnson, Utah (forward) Gianna Kneepkens, Utah (guard) Rayah Marshall, USC (guard/forward) Kindyll Wetta, Colorado (guard) Honorable mention: Izzy Anstey, UCLA; Kiki Iriafen, Stanford; Greta Kampschroeder, Oregon State.

