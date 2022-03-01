 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildcats' Cate Reese named to All-Pac-12 team; Sam Thomas, Helena Pueyo also honored
top story editor's pick
ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wildcats' Cate Reese named to All-Pac-12 team; Sam Thomas, Helena Pueyo also honored

Arizona forward Cate Reese was named the All-Pac-12 team on Tuesday.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona seniors Cate Reese and Sam Thomas picked up All-Pac-12 honors in the conference's awards selections, while Helena Pueyo earned an honorable mention.

For the third straight season, Reese was named to the All-Pac-12 team. The UA forward is having a career year, averaging a career-high 14.6 points per game, including four games with 20 or more points. Reese led all starters in shooting percentage (45%) and rebounds per game (6.2). Reese suffered a separated shoulder at Washington State two weekends ago, and is unlikely to play in this week's Pac-12 Tournament. The Wildcats open tournament play against either No. 5 Colorado or No. 12 Washington on Thursday afternoon.

Thomas earned All-Defensive honors for the third consecutive season while also receiving an honorable mention for All-Pac-12. Thomas has led the Wildcats in blocks each of the last three years, blocking 25 shots in 26 games in 2021-22. 

Pueyo picked up a defensive team honorable mention after blocking a career-high 15 shots in 26 appearances, contributing mainly as one of the top role players on the team.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Readers can now scan QR codes to access the Star

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News